BostonGene and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Collaborate to Advance Care for Cancer Patients

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, a research-focused medical school dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering lifesaving treatments, today announced a master agreement to propel collaborative research between the two organizations. Leveraging BostonGene's expertise in AI-powered molecular and immune profiling solutions and Sylvester’s extensive research capabilities, the collaboration will focus on validating blood- and bone marrow-based assays for hematological cancers.

"The collaboration between BostonGene and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center holds immense promise for advancing cancer care, particularly for hematological cancer patients. By combining next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based tumor profiling with traditional diagnostic methods like fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and cytogenetics, we aim to improve the accuracy of molecular subtyping, which is vital for personalized treatments," said C. Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., director of Sylvester’s Myeloma Research Institute.

In the flagship study, researchers at Sylvester and BostonGene will evaluate the utility of bone marrow aspirates for clinical testing in multiple myeloma patients. Furthermore, traditional methodologies such as FISH and cytogenetics will be compared with BostonGene's NGS-based tumor profiling technique to identify molecular subtypes of multiple myeloma. Through this comparative analysis, the study will elucidate the strengths and limitations of each approach, ultimately contributing to the refinement of diagnostic and prognostic strategies in managing multiple myeloma.

"Through our collaboration with Sylvester, we're applying BostonGene's innovative AI and molecular profiling technologies to better understand and treat hematological cancers. Our goal is to fundamentally change how these cancers are diagnosed and managed, bringing us closer to a future where cancer care is precisely tailored to each patient's unique condition," said Nathan Fowler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a company at the intersection of technology and biology, dedicated to advancing and personalizing cancer medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve cancer patient care and accelerate research and drug development through cutting-edge solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered multiomics platform, we digitize and comprehensively analyze the molecular profiles of cancer patients, including the immune system and tumor microenvironment. Our software solutions, indication-specific cancer library and advanced bioanalytics, enable us to discover multiparametric signatures, identify targets, match them to relevant indications for biopharma and recommend the most effective treatments for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth - University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center in South Florida. We are known as South Florida’s leader in patient-focused cancer research and care and offer the only phase 1 clinical trials in the region. Sylvester is a high performing cancer center among the nation’s top 10% in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and in colon, lung, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgeries. With a network of 10 facilities in South Florida and one office in Southwest Florida, Sylvester operates 15 site disease groups including transplant and cellular therapy and skin, thoracic, myeloma, lymphoma, gynecological, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, neuro-oncology, sarcoma, pediatric, endocrine, leukemia/hematology, breast and head and neck cancers. For more information, visit Sylvester.org and follow @SylvesterCancer on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.