Iteris Receives $3.75 Million Contract from San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has awarded Iteris a $3.75 million contract for ongoing operational support in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Iteris has been providing MTC’s 511 Traveler Information telephone system since 2016 and this new contract for the 511 SF Bay Interactive Voice Response (IVR) phone system and operations support services continues the partnership for three additional years. Under the terms of the new contract, Iteris will continue to provide the 511 SF Bay phone service as well as operations support services for the nine-county region.

Iteris is also MTC’s go-to provider for 511 and Express Lanes operational staffing services, for which it was awarded a four-year, $13.3 million contract extension from the commission last year.

With seven statewide and regional systems implemented across the nation, Iteris is a nationwide leader in traveler information services, which provide essential, up-to-the-minute traffic and incident data to assist travelers in making informed routing decisions.

“We’re proud of our successful partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and very excited to be continuing it,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. “The 511 SF Bay phone system is integral to providing information to the traveling public, and we’re committed to delivering the highest level of service to MTC’s travelers while continuing to improve operational performance, mobility and sustainability these next three years.”

