Engagys and Redpoint Global Partner to Transform Health Plan Member Engagement

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engagys, a leader in health plan member engagement strategy and solutions, and Redpoint Global, a pioneer in Customer Data Platform (CDP) and orchestration technology, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership is designed to transform the landscape of health plan member experience through data-driven personalized engagement. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of enhanced member-centricity for health plans. It aims to substantially increase member satisfaction and maximize engagement rates by leveraging existing member data.

The partnership addresses several critical challenges faced by health plans today, including eliminating data silos while keeping the data in place, enhancing the timeliness and relevance of health information, and driving efficient care management practices. By integrating the Redpoint CDP and orchestration with Engagys' strategic engagement methodologies, health plans can expect to achieve a smoother and faster onboarding, an uptick in care gap closure, improved health equity, increased satisfaction, and significant advancements in operational efficiencies.

“Engagys is thrilled to join forces with Redpoint Global to empower health plans with a top-tier, consumer-centric approach driven by technology," said Joel Radford, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Engagys. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for what it means to be truly member-focused in the healthcare sector.”

“Redpoint is excited to partner with Engagys, a company that mirrors our commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare industry,” remarked Dale Renner, Chairman & CEO of Redpoint Global.

Key benefits of this strategic alliance include:

Enhanced Data Quality and Privacy: Leveraging identity resolution to create a unified member profile and enable more targeted and effective engagement strategies, all while keeping the data in place.

Personalized Member Experiences: Utilizing Redpoint's dynamic segmentation and omnichannel capabilities to deliver tailored communications, enhancing member satisfaction and retention.

Streamlined Operations: Improving operational efficiencies through automated processes and integrated engagement, reducing costs and improving service delivery.

About Engagys

Engagys is the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm. Learn more: www.engagys.com.

About Redpoint Global

Redpoint’s market-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) and engagement technology creates the most complete, timely and accurate unified customer profile (patient, member or HCP) using industry-leading data quality and identity resolution. Learn more: www.redpointglobal.com.