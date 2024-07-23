LambdaTest Integrates with Netlify to Enhance Developer Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announces its partnership with Netlify, the essential platform for businesses to build highly-performant and dynamic websites, ecommerce stores, and web apps. This collaboration aims to enhance the testing capabilities of developers, enabling them to deliver high-quality web applications more efficiently.

LambdaTest offers developers an exhaustive list of cloud-based testing solutions, including cross-browser compatibility testing, Web and App automation testing, and Real Device testing. Netlify users can easily integrate testing into their continuous deployment workflows and ensure comprehensive testing of their web applications before deployment through integration with LambdaTest.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest, stated, "For developers striving to deliver stable and secure web applications, the integration between LambdaTest and Netlify represents a significant breakthrough. Leveraging this integration, developers can benefit from Netlify's seamless deployment processes and LambdaTest's robust testing capabilities, ensuring the reliability and quality of their apps across environments and devices."

The Netlify ecosystem now has LambdaTest easily integrated, allowing developers access to an all-encompassing platform for testing web apps straight from their deployment pipelines. Workflows operate more efficiently, and deployments are quicker owing to this integration, eliminating the need to manage complex setups or switch between multiple tools.

Steven Larsen, VP, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Netlify, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with LambdaTest to offer our users enhanced testing solutions. With this integration, developers can significantly speed up their development cycles without sacrificing quality. This integration further supports Netlify's mission to equip developers with the tools and support they need to develop and execute cutting-edge web applications efficiently."

The integration between Netlify and LambdaTest is now available to all users, offering developers a comprehensive solution for testing and deploying web applications with confidence.

For more information about this integration, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/netlify-integration-with-lambdatest/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform for enterprises to build highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores, and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

With more than 5M developers and over 475 Enterprise customers, Netlify is the creator of the Jamstack movement, bringing together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences, serving the needs of developers, architects, and marketers.

For more information, please visit, https://www.netlify.com/