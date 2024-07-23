25 Diverse Grocery Suppliers Queue Up for ReposiTrak’s Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 25 various new grocery suppliers into the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 25 grocery suppliers specializing in various categories are nationally recognized companies with rich histories. The first, a cornerstone in the soup industry, is famed for its wide array of canned soups and broths, a staple in households for over a century. The second, a leader in fresh produce, is known for its extensive selection of pre-packaged salads and fresh vegetables, innovating in agricultural practices since its inception. The third, renowned for its signature iced tea beverages, has been a cultural icon with its affordable, large-volume offerings since its debut in the early 1990s.

“The growing participation in our ReposiTrak Traceability Network reflects a significant shift; retailers increasingly mandate traceability for all products, far beyond the FDA-mandated list,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our system is perfectly equipped to exceed these extensive retailer demands, offering full traceability solutions for any supplier, regardless of their product category.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com