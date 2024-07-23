Gateway First Bank the new title sponsor of Turnpike Classic football series between Oklahoma State and Tulsa

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning in 2024 and extending through the next eight years, Gateway First Bank is the new title sponsor of the Turnpike Classic, the longstanding football series between Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

The title sponsorship is a joint agreement with Cowboy Sports Properties and Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

Gateway First Bank has built a strong presence within Oklahoma communities since its beginnings in 2000 and now stands as a statewide leader in providing banking and mortgage solutions to individuals and businesses throughout Oklahoma and beyond.

“We’re delighted to align ourselves with such a historic contest and two outstanding institutions right here in our home state of Oklahoma,” Scott Gesell, Gateway First Bank CEO said. “We look forward to bringing fans from across the state together for a great Oklahoma tradition in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic.”

The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane are scheduled to face off every year from 2024-31 in a series that dates back to 1914. OSU holds a 44-27-5 all-time advantage over TU and has won each of the last nine.

“There is a great shared history between Oklahoma State and Tulsa that extends over several generations. We’re thankful to Gateway First Bank for supporting the Turnpike Series as it continues into the future,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said.

“We are thrilled to have Gateway First Bank as the title sponsor of the Turnpike Classic,” Tulsa Vice President & Director of Athletics Justin Moore said. “As a highly respected business in Tulsa and throughout Oklahoma, they will be a terrific partner for this historic in-state rivalry.”

Cowboy Sports Properties and Golden Hurricane Sports Properties, the locally based teams of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports – are the exclusive multimedia rights holders for Oklahoma State University Athletics and Tulsa University Athletics, respectively, and handle all sponsorships and in-venue signage and advertising on behalf of the Cowboys and Golden Hurricane.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution with a commitment to community and a focus on personalized financial solutions. Founded in 2000, Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling over $2 billion. In addition to its ten banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong national mortgage presence, with almost 100 mortgage locations around the country and a staff of approximately 800 employees. www.gatewayfirst.com.

© 2024 Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS 7233.

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About Oklahoma State

With 53 NCAA team titles, 198 NCAA individual titles, 339 team conference titles and more than 1,400 All-Americans in its history, Oklahoma State ranks among the most successful athletic departments in the nation.