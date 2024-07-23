GCT Semiconductor and Ligado Networks Announce Commercial Availability of Band 54 Modules

RESTON, Va. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligado Networks (“Ligado”), a satellite communications company, and GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, announced today that GCT’s Luna Cat-12 LTE module is now commercially available after clearing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. The module is a foundational technology for a new ecosystem of commercial devices operating on LTE Band 54 spectrum at 1670-1675 MHz.

GCT’s GCM4701NA module advances the LTE Band 54 ecosystem, creating new opportunities for the critical infrastructure industry, including utilities and enterprises building robust private networks. The module contains GCT’s GDM7243A chipset and provides 4G LTE (Cat 12) connectivity for a broad range of devices built by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving these market segments.

“Band 54 stands out as a highly distinctive mid-band spectrum resource for the utility and enterprise segments – a 3GPP-standardized and a fully-licensed 5-MHz TDD block available nationwide,” said Sachin Chhibber, Chief Technology Officer at Ligado Networks. “Licensed spectrum assures availability and enhances security to enable more robust and secure private networks. The Luna module’s availability marks a major milestone in ecosystem support for the spectrum.”

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Ligado on the launch of the GCM4701NA module to support Band 54 devices,” said Frank Jungman, VP of Technical Marketing at GCT. “The 5-MHz slice of lower mid-band frequencies allows for the expansion of private networks for critical infrastructure. Adding Band 54 to our line of high-speed modules opens opportunities for our customers in this growing market.”

The GCM4701NA module is a Cat-12 PCIe form factor, supporting FDD Bands 2 and 66, as well as TDD Bands 48 and 54. It was designed to meet the high-performance demands of private network user equipment. After sampling with a range of OEMs, the module is now certified and commercially available. For product information and/or samples, contact marketing@gctsemi.com at GCT.

About Ligado Networks

Building on 25 years of experience providing mobile satellite services, our mission is to bring versatile connectivity to the businesses, people and places that need it most. Our satellite and terrestrial solutions, combined with powerful, lower mid-band spectrum, serve to supplement, and broaden mobile coverage across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.ligado.com.

About GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT's market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world's top LTE carriers. GCT's system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

