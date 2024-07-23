Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Plasmidsaurus Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Plasmid Sequencing

OXFORD, England, & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Nanopore Technologies, the company behind a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, and Plasmidsaurus, the LA-based company that introduced overnight whole-plasmid sequencing, today announced an expanded, multi-year contract and a collaboration aimed at transforming the plasmid sequencing market through the application of nanopore technology.

Plasmidsaurus has pioneered a rapid, whole-plasmid sequencing service based on nanopore sequencing. This service sets new standards for quality and speed, delivering overnight results and richer datasets that unlock more accurate, comprehensive and reliable insights for researchers and industry professionals around the world. Founded in 2021, Plasmidsaurus has since opened nine labs in three countries and is expanding its global network of 660 dropboxes and labs in key biotech hubs, including new locations in the US, Europe, and Asia. Plasmidsaurus became an Oxford Nanopore customer in 2021.

Traditional plasmid sequencing methods, such as Sanger, are limited by short read lengths and primer dependency and are confounded by GC-rich or repetitive DNA. Oxford Nanopore technology removes these obstacles with real-time, long-read sequencing that does not need and has no trouble with GC-rich or repetitive DNA. The result is a more efficient and cost-effective solution that saves months of work lost to faulty plasmids.

"By collaborating with Plasmidsaurus, we are advancing the fields of synthetic biology and biotechnology through the unique capabilities of nanopore technology that are not possible with legacy methods," said Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore. "Our joint efforts will drive significant market growth and deliver best-in-class sequencing services to a global audience."

As strategic partners going forward, Oxford Nanopore and Plasmidsaurus will also co-develop new technologies, reagents, and applications beyond plasmid sequencing, including microbial and gene therapy use cases, to best meet evolving market needs.

"Oxford Nanopore makes the most advanced sequencing technology in the world, and it has been rewarding to identify and implement such a transformative use case." said Mark Budde, CEO of Plasmidsaurus. "We are thrilled to work directly as partners to develop technology to solve other daily needs of biotech researchers around the globe."

To find out more about Oxford Nanopore and plasmid sequencing, visit:

https://nanoporetech.com/resource-centre/workflow-plasmid-sequencing-best-practice-workflow

About Plasmidsaurus

Plasmidsaurus is on a mission to accelerate new cures and promote a healthier planet by unlocking new levels of productivity in scientists using DNA tools to bring their ideas to life. The company’s DNA sequencing services are used daily by thousands of innovators, including Nobel prize winners, dynamic biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and DIY biohackers and has been cited in more than 800 publications to date. Plasmidsaurus’s global network of labs operates day and night to enable world-changing discoveries. For more, visit: https://plasmidsaurus.com/

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 120 countries to understand the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses, and whole environments. Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes. For more, visit: https://nanoporetech.com/