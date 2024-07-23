Gulf Coast Bank Chooses Spiral to Boost Customer Savings and Community Impact Through Everyday Banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Gulf Coast Bank, an LA-based community bank known for its customer care and dedication to giving back. This partnership will enable Gulf Coast Bank to better help its customers' financial well-being and increase community support. This partnership will also amplify engagement and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. Customers will be able to turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact, with the ability to easily donate through an engaging digital Giving Center.

By integrating Spiral's Everyday Impact™, Gulf Coast Bank's personal and business banking customers will be empowered to round up their everyday purchases to effortlessly save for their future while also being able to support charitable causes and initiatives of their choice — such as providing Wi-Fi for children through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and essential mental health support to veterans in need through Acadiana Veteran Alliance. In addition, Gulf Coast Bank's new Giving Center will allow customers to easily donate to the causes they care about directly from their online bank accounts. Through this new Giving Center, customers can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We're proud to build upon our legacy of philanthropic donations. By offering simple ways for our customers to grow their savings and make a positive difference, we're continuing our mission of giving back to the communities we serve," said Jason Patout, Senior Vice President at Gulf Coast Bank. "Adding Spiral allows our customers to improve their finances and make an impact without having to think about it," he added.

By integrating with Spiral, Gulf Coast Bank will drive awareness and donations to nonprofits directly from its customer base and create positive change in communities through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community events.

"Gulf Coast Bank has an impressive history of driving community philanthropy with a strong commitment to its customers' financial well-being," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We're proud to empower more banks to personalize their digital banking experience, enhance customer lives, and accelerate growth while helping their communities," he added. Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning personalized banking platform that enables banks and credit unions to grow deposits and attract new account holders through financial wellness and community impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can positively impact the lives of their account holders and their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives and positively impact their communities.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech serial entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Gulf Coast Bank

Established in 1971, Gulf Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with 9 locations throughout Acadiana, LA. Known for their continued generous support and commitment to the growth and success of their community, Gulf Coast Bank is an avid supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and actively sponsors and volunteers at local nonprofit events. To learn more about Gulf Coast Bank, visit gcbank.com.