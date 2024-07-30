Prime HealthCare, PC Chooses athenahealth to Ensure Practice Independence and Drive Continued Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Prime HealthCare, PC, a leading Hartford, CT-based multispecialty medical group, selected athenahealth’s comprehensive electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), and patient engagement solution, transitioning from their previous vendor, to drive the next generation of the organization’s evolution.

When faced with a mandatory shift to a new EHR instance by its health system partner, Prime turned to athenahealth to gain the freedom needed to improve business performance as it wished. athenaOne® provides the actionable insights, integrated capabilities, flexibility, and interoperability Prime needs to continue providing quality care to patients across central Connecticut.

“Both Prime HealthCare and athenahealth are passionate about helping practices maintain their independence and continuing to make a difference in our communities while realizing our business goals and solving the complexity of an evolving care and reimbursement landscape,” said Susan Albano, CEO of Prime HealthCare, PC. “athenahealth will fortify Prime for exponential growth and give us the intelligence, freedom, and control we need to make care decisions, enhance our business, and succeed in value-based care.”

One of the key factors driving Prime’s decision to transition to athenahealth was the need for seamless, intuitive interoperability with neighboring hospitals and health systems on varying EHR systems. This experiential, actionable visibility across care settings is crucial to ensure that independent physicians within Prime have a comprehensive view of their patients’ medical history at the point of care. athenahealth’s advanced and interconnected network effortlessly integrates patient data from external sources into the workflow, giving Prime physicians access to the relevant information they need, regardless of where their patients have previously received care.

“User and expert references, coupled with athenahealth’s reputation as a market leader for private practices, made us confident moving forward with their solution,” added Albano. “We are looking forward to using athenaOne’s enhanced, integrated capabilities – such as outbound patient messaging, reporting and insights, voice, telehealth, and authorization management services – to achieve maximum efficiencies and grow our foothold in value-based care. We are also excited about the benefits of their connected, open ecosystem.”

Prime selected athenahealth so the practice’s administrative staff will have the intelligence necessary to improve business performance and outcomes through customized reporting. With insights from more than 150,000 providers on the athenahealth network, and access to powerful reporting and benchmarking tools, Prime HealthCare will have instant visibility into its financial performance to gain actionable guidance critical for improving business operations.

“The ability to not just survive, but to thrive as an independent practice has become increasingly difficult in today’s incredibly complex environment,” said Bret Connor, chief operating officer for athenahealth. “athenahealth is, at our core, an outcomes company for our customers. We are squarely focused on helping organizations like Prime solve for that complexity and ensure financial performance and stability while embracing the risk inherent in value-based care. That means equipping them with true interoperability between health IT systems across the ecosystem.”

athenaOne will provide the seamless exchange of data, right workflows, data insights, and capabilities, to help Prime HealthCare tailor targeted patient outreach, coordinate care, reduce administrative burden, measure and optimize performance, and drive better outcomes.

About Prime HealthCare, PC

With more than 80 providers in 21 locations throughout greater Hartford, CT, and the surrounding areas, Prime HealthCare, PC delivers comprehensive health, wellness, and medical care, offering primary care and specialty care throughout every stage of a patient’s life. Prime HealthCare is a primary care-driven, integrated physician group passionate about private practice. For more information, visit: https://www.primehc.com.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.