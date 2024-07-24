SES Space & Defense Awarded U.S. Army’s SATCOM as a Managed Service Pilot Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES’s wholly-owned subsidiary SES Space & Defense has been awarded the pilot effort to provide the U.S. Army with Satellite Communications (SATCOM) as a Managed Service (SaaMS) under a $3.6 million ceiling blanket purchase agreement (BPA). This initiative will streamline commercially leased SATCOM network services to be flexible and tailored to changing mission needs. The contract was awarded to Global Enterprise Solutions (GES), acquired by SES in 2022, and is now part of its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The scope of the SaaMS Pilot encompasses turnkey, end-to-end managed subscription services. These services will facilitate connectivity to commercial teleports and internet services, augmenting units’ SATCOM capability across five diverse locations within three combatant commands: NORTHCOM, EUCOM, and USINDOPACOM.

The SaaMS Pilot emphasizes the provisioning of services with guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs), including service availability and committed information rates across service areas. These services will be supported by a 24x7 global Network Operations and Security Center (NOSC), equipped with SES Space & Defense’s flagship Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Portal, ensuring network visibility and situational awareness for U.S. Army customers.

“The SaaMS Pilot program is a great opportunity for SES Space & Defense to continue to support our Army customers leveraging a true multi-orbit strategy and multi-band satellite fleet,” said SES Space & Defense President & CEO David Fields. “This initiative will further advance the SaaMS service model, enabling the U.S. Army to seamlessly acquire industry equipment and bandwidth to carry out mission success with the integration of new technology.”

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly five decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com