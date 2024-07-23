Eleanor Health and Thriveworks Establish Partnership to Expand Access to Substance Use Disorder Treatment

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eleanor Health (Eleanor), an outpatient addiction treatment provider working to transform the quality, delivery and accessibility of substance use disorder (SUD) care, has announced a referral partnership with leading mental health provider Thriveworks.

Through this partnership, Eleanor’s care for SUD will be available to Thriveworks members in Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Washington. In turn, Eleanor’s community members will have access to Thriveworks’ therapists with specialties beyond SUD, such as couples and family counseling. Eleanor and Thriveworks offer both virtual and in-person care.

“ One of the biggest hurdles individuals face when seeking addiction treatment is access and availability, in addition to finding evidence-based care that enables true long-term recovery – not just a bandage,” said William McKinney, CEO of Eleanor Health. “ We are thrilled to partner with an organization like Thriveworks that shares in our mission of providing high-quality treatment that gives anyone struggling with addiction and mental health concerns the ability to live an amazing, meaningful life.”

Eleanor delivers comprehensive, personalized care to people affected by addiction and associated mental and physical health conditions. Eleanor’s whole-person care model includes Medications for Addiction Treatment, such as Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) and Vivitrol (naltrexone); psychiatry; therapy; peer recovery coaching; nurse care management; and health advocacy and care coordination. Care is delivered both virtually and at Eleanor’s clinics.

“ This partnership between Thriveworks and Eleanor embodies our collective commitment to treating the whole person,” said Dr. Dan Frogel, CEO of Thriveworks. “ Our goal is to help our clients find the best possible care, as seamlessly as possible. Together with Eleanor, we can bridge the gap between our specialties and better support the communities we serve.”

About Eleanor Health

Eleanor Health is an outpatient addiction treatment program, working to break down barriers people with substance use disorder face on their journey to better health. Eleanor’s evidence-based care model takes a whole-person approach to treating adults with substance use disorder, addressing the physical, mental and psychosocial aspects of addiction. The model incorporates medications for addiction treatment (MAT), psychiatry, therapy, peer recovery coaching and healthcare navigation to help members achieve and sustain recovery. Eleanor is currently available in seven states (LA, MA, NJ, NC, OH, TX and WA).

Eleanor Health’s mission is to help people with addiction live an amazing life by transforming the quality, delivery and accessibility of addiction treatment. For more information, visit EleanorHealth.com.

About Thriveworks

Thriveworks is a leading mental health provider of therapy and psychiatry services. We offer in-person and online care, with more than 340 offices and 2,200+ clinicians across the United States. Thriveworks offers mental health services to individuals of all ages, from adults to teens to children, helping them with their unique individual and relationship challenges. Established by Anthony Centore, Ph.D., in 2008, Thriveworks is clinician-founded and -led.