Planitar Inc. and FBS Partner to Streamline MLS Listings, Automatically Loading Property Data from iGUIDE 3D Virtual Tours and Floor Plans

WATERLOO, Ontario, & FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planitar Inc., makers of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering 3D virtual tours and property data, and FBS, the leading innovator of Multiple Listing Service (MLS) technology and creator of the Flexmls Platform, today announced a strategic partnership and platform integration. The Flexmls Platform empowers real estate professionals from 150+ MLSs with comprehensive access to property listings, market data, and business management tools, providing flexibility and autonomy in managing their operations. This integration will connect iGUIDE’s technology to the Flexmls Platform enabling Flexmls users to seamlessly upload iGUIDE property data, including room dimensions (length and width) and labels, directly into the Flexmls platform with a single click.

Previously, users manually transferred this data, making for a significantly more time consuming and error prone process. In addition to room dimensions and labels, agents will soon be able to upload rich property data including branded and unbranded iGUIDE virtual tours, precise floor plans, photos, and videos, enhancing their productivity and simplifying the listing entry workflow.

iGUIDE is renowned for its precise schematic floor plans, meeting rigorous standards such as ANSI Z765-2021 and RECA RMS with an uncertainty of 1% or less in property square footage, well within the industry's 2% maximum allowable error. At the heart of iGUIDE's accuracy lies the quick-capture PLANIX Camera System, which employs a time-of-flight 2D lidar system to capture thousands of measurements with each scan.

Accurate property dimensions, floor plans, and 3D virtual tours benefit not only the listing agent and seller but also potential buyers, enabling them to understand property layout and make informed decisions remotely. This streamlines the buying process and enhances overall market transparency.

“FBS is the first MLS software vendor to implement the RESO Common Format (RCF) standard for auto-populating property data into the listing form. Planitar has collaborated with RESO for several years and contributed to the development of this standard, which automates the entry of various data types already available in machine-readable format. iGUIDE data is RESO-certified as RCF standard compliant and ready for integration with any MLS software that supports it,” explains Alexander Likholyot, CEO and co-founder of Planitar Inc. “This listing form autofill not only saves agents time and effort, but also greatly improves the quality of MLS data by eliminating manual transcription errors for property measurements. In addition to text and measurement data, the RCF standard supports auto-populating listing media, eliminating the need for agents to manually download and upload their images or video. This process occurs seamlessly behind the scenes, enabling agents to simply review their listing.”

FBS has a long and proven track record of purposeful technology innovation and partnerships, including this partnership with iGUIDE, that simplify the user experience, ensuring the MLS remains the premier source of data and enriches the consumer experience.

Michael Wurzer, FBS President and CEO: “We’re continually looking to enhance the MLS customer experience for the 330,000+ real estate professionals across the US that we represent at FBS, and this partnership does that. iGUIDE’s expertise in floor plan analysis, measurement, and immersive 3D virtual tours enriches Flexmls, setting new standards for the listing process and property data sharing. This integration offers the licensing framework necessary for incorporating rich content into our customers' MLS compilations, empowering them to uphold their status as the leading source of real estate data and media in their respective markets. Finally, it supports our mission to aggregate high-quality data and media, benefiting real estate practitioners and consumers.”

Featuring customizable branding, integration of neighborhood information, and built-in lead generation connecting potential buyers directly with listing agents, iGUIDE continues to provide agents with a comprehensive marketing tool.

For more information about iGUIDE, visit: goiguide.com.

About Planitar:

Founded in 2013 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data. iGUIDE is the most efficient system to map interior spaces and features accurate floor plans, measurements and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to navigate and explore built environments digitally. For more, visit goiguide.com.

About FBS:

Nationally recognized and based in Fargo, North Dakota, FBS is the leading innovator and provider of MLS technology, currently serving 330,000+ real estate professionals on its premier Flexmls® Platform. Flexmls is one of many apps and software products built on the standards-driven Spark® API technology platform, the industry's first and most utilized API. 100% employee-owned and with 45 years leading of industry leadership, FBS repeatedly achieves unmatched industry rankings for customer and user satisfaction, platform performance, and net promoter score (NPS). Learn more about FBS and the premier Flexmls Platform at www.WeAreFBS.com.