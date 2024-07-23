ISG to Provide Intelligent Automation Services as Part of CoreTrust Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today that, in conjunction with CoreTrust Purchasing Group, a large Nashville-based commercial group purchasing organization, it will provide a suite of intelligent automation services to CoreTrust’s member companies.

More than 3,200 CoreTrust member companies will now be able to leverage a suite of ISG intelligent automation services, developed specifically for CoreTrust members, that includes strategic assessments, consulting, solution development and deployment, production support and ongoing center-of-excellence support, to quickly automate key business processes for greater labor and cost efficiency. The services are offered by ISG Automation, the firm’s pure-play intelligent automation business.

The suite also includes ISG Automation on Demand™, a cloud-hosted automation platform-as-a-service that allows clients to scale their use of software bots up or down depending on demand at any given moment.

“We are excited to offer a full range of our intelligent automation services to the membership of the CoreTrust group purchasing organization,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “With our deep expertise and broad-based partner ecosystem, enterprise clients trust us for all their business process automation needs and our ability to help them maximize ROI on their intelligent automation investments.”

CoreTrust drives more than $7 billion in annual indirect spending for member companies across such major verticals as retail, manufacturing, hospitality and finance. Its cooperative purchasing model delivers greater cost savings and better contract terms than companies could achieve on their own.

“With our size and scale, CoreTrust delivers price and speed advantages no other purchasing cooperative can match,” said Mahesh Shah, CEO of CoreTrust. “Our partnership with ISG represents a new strategic thrust to help our members improve the ROI on their technology spending.”

ISG is able to support enterprises that wish to build and operate their automation systems on premises as well as those that want to leverage ISG’s on-demand automation capabilities. ISG Automation supports commonly used automation tools such as robotic process automation (RPA), natural language processing (NLP) and intelligent document processing (IDP). ISG is also helping clients explore the use of generative AI and large language models to take their automation programs to the next level.

Intelligent automation is the first service ISG will offer under its partnership with CoreTrust, with additional technology and cost-optimization services planned in the future.

ISG Automation’s portfolio of services include automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing technical support and managed services. For more information, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.