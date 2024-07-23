Milliman introduces Hueler Income Solutions® Think IncomeSM program for retirement plans

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman, Inc., a leading global consulting, actuarial, and benefits administration firm, announced today the introduction of a guaranteed lifetime income option for its 401(k) recordkeeping clients through Hueler Income Solutions® Think IncomeSM.

This new program enables Milliman's defined contribution plan sponsors to provide their participants with seamless access to a lifetime income annuity marketplace. Participants can access educational tools and discover annuity options to fit their individual needs, then obtain real-time, competitive annuity quotes from top-rated insurance companies. Hueler Income Solutions will answer participant questions and, if individuals choose to make an annuity purchase, provide assistance throughout the process.

“People nearing retirement face the challenge of ensuring their savings will last throughout their lifetime,” said Kari Jakobe, Milliman principal and defined contribution practice leader. “Our approach is to offer solutions in our financial wellness suite that help our clients address participants’ various financial objectives, whether it’s investment vehicles with a targeted lifetime income stream, in-plan annuity products, or an out-of-plan annuity marketplace that provides insurance-guaranteed lifetime income. Milliman has selected the Hueler Income Solutions platform because it provides participants with seamless support to determine if an annuity is the right vehicle for them and add it to their lifetime income portfolio.”

“Collaborating with Milliman presents an amazing opportunity for Hueler to continue expanding low-cost access to guaranteed lifetime income alternatives for plan participants,” said Kelli Hueler, founder and CEO of Hueler Companies. “Hueler Income Solutions allows participants to model how their hard-earned savings can convert into guaranteed lifetime income and consider the benefits of creating their own personal pension. Hueler is very excited to be working with Milliman as a foundational component of their lifetime income offering for plan sponsor clients as thousands of participants will have the option of enhancing their financial security in retirement.”

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services, benefit administration, and employee communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About Hueler Investment Services, Inc.

Hueler Investment Serivces, Inc. is the provider of the Hueler Income Solutions® lifetime income platform that has been delivering lifetime income annuity products to the institutional marketplace since 2004. The Income Solutions® platform is made available directly to plan sponsor clients and other retirement plans through Hueler’s non-exclusive partnerships with leading financial services firms, fiduciary advisor platforms and non-profit member organizations. For further information, visit incomesolutions.com.