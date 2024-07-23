Nuvve V2G Technology to Power a Green Future in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (the “Company”), a green energy technology company that provides a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform, broke ground today on a new energy project in Fresno to improve air quality, reduce operational cost, and supply additional electricity to the grid during peak hours. The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) awarded Nuvve $16 million to power its operations, electrify its fleet of vehicles and employ residents of the surrounding community.

“Fresno endures poor air quality due to tailpipe emissions from the Los Angeles basin and gas-fired peaker power plants,” said Nuvve co-founder and CEO Gregory Poilasne. “With the adoption of our cutting-edge electric vehicle software and infrastructure, this electrification project can serve as a model approach for modern, efficient, and eco-friendly public transportation with an economic benefit to the community.”

Nuvve will install a three-acre energy project, which includes a solar farm, solar canopies and 56 charging stations. Fresno EOC will also use the V2G technology as it transitions its gas vehicles into a 50-shuttle electric fleet. With four on-site batteries, the project will help Fresno EOC power its kitchen and transit operations, reduce emissions, lower energy costs, and enhance grid services for the community.

The project will take approximately 24 months to complete from start to finish. It will also employ about 80 percent of the required workforce from Fresno area residents for this energy project. This groundbreaking initiative underscores Fresno EOC’s commitment to sustainable transportation and marks a significant step towards reducing the city’s carbon footprint. Fresno EOC’s workforce and training program will also receive education on energy and solar projects. In the future, Fresno EOC hopes to provide hands-on training and experience to the local workforce.

“This is the first step we need to take to electrify our operations and improve our footprint in the Valley while also creating jobs,” said Emilia Reyes, Fresno EOC CEO.

Fresno joins a growing list of communities that employ Nuvve’s V2G technology. From Taiwan to Texas, more than 10 countries on 5 continents implement Nuvve’s solution because its focus is firmly rooted in meeting the unique mobility, energy needs, and aspirations of each community.

Fresno EOC, one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the U.S., secured grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program, which paid for a majority of the $16 million project. The project will also receive rebates from PG&E.

About Fresno EOC

Fresno EOC oversees more than 35 human services programs to help underserved populations in California’s Fresno County become more self-sufficient. It uses its bus fleet to transport community members to and from work, school and medical appointments, deliver meals, and fill other transportation needs to support its mission.

About Nuvve

Founded in 2010, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has successfully deployed vehicle-to-grid (V2G) in five continents, offering turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve combines the world’s most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, delivering new value to electric vehicle (EV) owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs, and supporting a global transition to clean energy. Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and can be found online at nuvve.com.