Leap and Samsung SmartThings Deploy Automated Virtual Power Plant Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leap, the leading virtual power plant (VPP) platform, has announced a partnership with SmartThings, Samsung’s global connected living app, to offer a demand response program to California and New York residents. The new SmartThings Energy Flex Connect program will enable eligible users to earn Samsung rewards and save energy with their smart home devices while contributing to grid stability and lowering carbon emissions.

Through the SmartThings app, users can now earn Samsung Rewards points when they enable their devices such as smart thermostats, air conditioners, TVs, plugs, lights and appliances to automatically participate in grid events, saving energy during periods of grid strain without compromising on their home comfort. Leap’s software-only solution aggregates these energy reductions across participating SmartThings devices to deploy VPPs to balance the grid.

“Leap is thrilled to collaborate with Samsung SmartThings to empower its app users to play an active role in creating a cleaner, more resilient grid,” said Thomas Folker, Leap CEO & Co-Founder. “Leap serves as a single access point to energy markets and grids, simplifying the way users participate in the energy transition. SmartThings' integration with Leap is making it easier for people to contribute to a sustainable future while managing their energy use efficiently.”

With extended periods of extreme temperatures becoming more common, spikes in electricity usage are increasingly straining the grid, causing an increase in energy bills and necessitating greater use of fossil fuel power plants. VPPs offer a cost-effective, reliable solution to address the growth in peak demand, enabling users to help lower the risk of blackouts in their communities while accessing new incentives.

With the flexibility to automate a wide range of loads, SmartThings Energy gives users even greater choice and control over their energy management. App users can adjust their participation selections at any time and leverage the app’s automation capabilities to make more informed decisions about their energy usage.

"At SmartThings, we’re all about helping users obtain greater flexibility and convenience with their smart home devices,” said Barry Holland, Director of Product & Business Development, SmartThings. “Our SmartThings Energy partnerships do just that and empower our users with tools and information to monitor their energy consumption and save money. Our partnership with Leap is a crucial step in creating a greener and smarter world.”

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for generating new value from distributed energy resources (DERs) through integration with energy markets. Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to high-value grid services revenue streams for the providers of batteries, electric vehicle charging, smart thermostats, HVAC systems and other flexible assets. By aggregating the DERs enrolled on its platform, Leap supplies virtual power plants (VPPs) to balance the grid. Leap enables its partners and their customers to unlock new value streams and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources.

About SmartThings

SmartThings, Samsung’s global connected living platform, builds smart homes that are convenient, safe, sustainable and fun. Millions of people, in nearly 200 countries, use SmartThings to easily control their connected homes and IoT devices. SmartThings delivers simple, powerful experiences across Samsung’s leading portfolio of phones, TV, and appliances. We offer the most versatile smart home experience as an open platform with a rich partner ecosystem. As a founding member of Matter, we are a leader in the industry to help make smart homes more secure, reliable and seamless to use. Do the SmartThings at www.partners.smartthings.com. Stay up to date by following us on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter.