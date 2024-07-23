Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official B2B FX Partner for AEG Presents UK in Europe

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with AEG Presents UK, a global leader in live music and events, to become the Official B2B Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner of AEG Presents in Europe.

Through this partnership, AEG Presents UK will gain access to and utilise Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is thrilled to become the Official B2B FX Partner of AEG Presents UK in Europe," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “This is a significant milestone for Corpay’s global partnership program evolution, as it further expands our footprint within the world of live music, events, and entertainment. With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, as well as our currency risk management business globally, we are elated to partner with AEG Presents, a global leader in live music and events.”

Stephen Van Dyk, Vice President & Finance Director, AEG Presents UK said: “We are looking forward to working with Corpay and utilising their platform and services.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

** Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.