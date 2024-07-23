Bioworld Strengthens Its Brand Growth Platform With the Strategic Acquisition of Texas-based Lifestyle and Accessories Brand, Packed Party

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioworld Merchandising Inc., a leading global provider of pop culture products, proudly announces the acquisition of Packed Party, a Texas-based lifestyle manufacturer behind some of the industry’s most dynamic everyday and party accessories. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies’ product innovation and growth trajectory.

With its unique and innovative offerings, Packed Party is perfectly aligned with Bioworld’s merchandising prowess. This purchase opens the doors for significant expansion and progress across distribution channels, licenses, and products. Leveraging Bioworld’s global presence, unparalleled industry expertise, and robust infrastructure, the alliance is poised to generate exceptional value for fans, customers, and retail partners.

“This is a partnership that represents a mutually beneficial opportunity for both brands,” said Raj Malik, CEO of Bioworld. “By leveraging our global reach and product expertise, we can create significant growth opportunities by scaling Packed Party’s offerings. This new venture aligns closely with our business and delivers exceptional value for our shared customers and brands-first community.”

“Uniting with Bioworld presents an incredible opportunity for Packed Party to expand its presence globally and better vertically integrate,” said Packed Party CEO Jordan Jones. “With the support of a major industry player and access to their vast network, we’re positioned to bring our brand to more people than ever in a more accessible way.”

The collaboration will catalyze brand and category expansion across all retail channels, capitalizing on Packed Party’s established market presence and track record of success. With this strategic union, the two companies are positioned to reshape the lifestyle brand landscape for the paper party industry.

Bioworld will be pursuing additional strategic acquisitions, investments, and partnerships to further strengthen its growth platform and continue its trajectory of market expansion and innovation. More will be announced in due course.

About Packed Party

Packed Party is a lifestyle brand aimed at making every day a party with its unique, colorful, and innovative products that span across categories like accessories, pet, home, and paper partyware. The brand started online in 2013 by Jordan Jones with five themed “party for one” care package products and today has thousands of SKUs that aim to make customers’ lives a bit brighter from seasonal to everyday moments.

About Bioworld Merchandising

Bioworld is the leading global manufacturer of licensed apparel, accessories, and home goods. Bioworld partners with the world’s most iconic creators and brands to bring pop culture to life, all to create deeper connections between fans and the things they love. Founded in 1999 as a headwear company, Bioworld currently designs into over 25 product categories and partners with retailers at all levels of distribution. From mass to specialty, from boutique to online, Bioworld helps fans connect at every price point, style, and trend. From new categories to new channels and beyond, Bioworld keeps their partners ahead of the curve.

Headquartered in the US with offices in Europe, China, India, and Canada, Bioworld's global presence has facilitated its growth in becoming the global leader in delivering these innovative products to all levels of retail distribution. For more information, visit: https://www.bioworldmerch.com/.