Vizient Agreement With Greenly Enhances Greenhouse Gas Data Collection Solution for Providers and Suppliers

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. announced today a strategic partnership with leading carbon accounting platform provider Greenly to support Vizient’s Climate Performance Solutions with greenhouse gas data collection, analysis and reporting capabilities. The launch marks the expansion of Vizient’s portfolio of impact spend services to help providers and suppliers achieve their environmental, social and governance goals.

“Evolving climate regulations are encouraging sustainable solutions to improve human health,” said Cristina Indiveri, associate vice president, core tenet programs, Vizient. “We are offering healthcare organizations and contracted suppliers a comprehensive, yet simple approach to gather and report greenhouse gas data to accelerate decarbonization and climate action.”

To help providers and suppliers achieve their goals, Climate Performance Solutions addresses many areas of sustainability including supply chain, energy management, water conservation, and notably, climate action. Solutions include:

Greenhouse gas inventory assessment

Joint Commission Sustainability Certification guidance

ESG and sustainability regulation compliance

Sustainability materiality assessment

Climate action plan

Funding exploration

By prioritizing “impact spend” — i.e., allocating financial resources to initiatives that have positive social, environmental and economic impacts — organizations can drive positive change in environmental sustainability, supplier diversity and community development, said Shaleta Dunn Vick, Vizient vice president of ESG impact spend.

“So many Vizient provider customers are already seeing the benefits of our ESG impact spend program,” said Dunn Vick. “Not only are they seeing a reduced environmental impact, but they’re also seeing operational efficiencies, cost savings and stronger community relations.”

Alexis Normand, CEO of Greenly said, “With the growing interest in improving the longevity and quality of human life in the past couple of decades, it is important to remember that a healthier environment can unlock huge gains for the human condition. Through this strategic partnership with Vizient, we are pleased to be empowering healthcare providers and scientific research in being more mindful of their impact on the environment.”

Vizient was recently recognized as a D CEO Corporate Citizen Award finalist for its commitment to sustainability leadership. A signatory of the White House Health and Human Services Climate Pledge, Vizient’s work in sustainability aligns with helping healthcare organizations reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promoting responsible and ethical sourcing through the healthcare supply chain and providing a portfolio of over 25,000 products that meet the Vizient Environmentally Preferred standard.

Learn more about Vizient’s Climate Performance Solutions.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serves more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the non-acute market. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and consulting services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Solutions and services from Vizient improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Greenly

Founded in October 2019 by Alexis Normand (CEO, ex-Health Director of Withings, HEC, Sciences-Po, passed through the Boston office of Withings and Techstars), Matthieu Vegreville (CTO, X-Telecom, data scientist at Withings) and Arnaud Delubac (CMO, ESSEC-Centrale, INSEE, previously in charge of digital communication in the Prime Minister's office), Offspend SAS launched Greenly in January 2020, the world's first carbon accounting platform with +1,000 corporate clients in France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Greenly’s climate tech now enables all companies, regardless of their size or sector, to contribute to the fight against global warming, starting with a simple measurement of their CO2 emissions. Once the assessment has been carried out, Greenly helps them to define a roadmap to help them align themselves with a Net Zero Contributor trajectory. Greenly obtained the B-Corp label in September 2022 and intends to make its expertise available to the community.

For more information please visit https://www.greenly.earth/

Follow Greenly on Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram