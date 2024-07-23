WorldVue Embarks Upon Strategic Journey to Acquire Cabling Solutions, LLC

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality technology solutions providers WorldVue Connect, LLC and Cabling Solutions, LLC have announced they have signed an agreement that marks their commitment to designing and building quality infrastructure in hotels.

Nearly fifty years in business, WorldVue has been a trusted provider of video, wireless connectivity and professional services to hotels, residential properties, and enterprises around the world.

Robert Grosz, President and Chief Operating Officer at WorldVue commented: “Our mission is to help guest-centric real estate venues leverage digital technology to evolve the lives of those who work, live, and enjoy these built-environments. Behind every great digital experience is a foundation of cabling and fiber optic infrastructure. Cabling Solutions is a market leader in designing and building this infrastructure at scale.”

Specializing in IT infrastructure project design, deployment, and management for the hospitality industry, Cabling Solutions designs solutions that are approved by leading vendors and hotel chains, using decades of industry experience of their team.

“This is a very exciting milestone for the company,” said Lori Brown, Founder of Cabling Solutions. “WorldVue is an ideal partner to align with as we scale the quantity of projects without sacrificing quality. Our well-established presence and experience in building infrastructure for hospitality provides immense synergies for both our current and prospective clients.”

“Our strategic alliance with Cabling Solutions follows significant demand from our clients to deliver the best possible infrastructure products,” added Grosz. “We cannot be prouder to have the dynamic and trusted team led by Matt and Lori Brown join us.”

The alliance includes an acquisition of a minority ownership of Cabling Solutions, establishing a funding vehicle to fuel scaling for growth, an operating arrangement that gives Cabling Solutions both the autonomy to do what they do best while allowing them access and leadership influence over the WorldVue operating platform, and sets the stage for WorldVue to make an investment in the future.

At WorldVue, the company’s core values and vision support a journey of innovation, collaboration, and service excellence. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WorldVue is leading the way in delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance the owner, staff, and guest experience. To stay updated on future announcements and learn more about WorldVue, visit www.worldvue.com.

ABOUT WORLDVUE

WorldVue is a trusted provider of video, advanced connectivity and professional services to properties and enterprises across the world. With a dedication to customer service, WorldVue is leading the way in delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance the resident, guest, and staff experience. From managed services to digital transformation, WorldVue is a single point of contact for all property technology needs.

Founded in 1975, WorldVue is a privately held company headquartered in the United States with offices in the Americas, UK, Netherlands, and Dubai. The company serves over 8,000 properties and over 985,000 rooms.

ABOUT CABLING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2004, Cabling Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN. Cabling Solutions was founded to provide much needed expertise and consistency in executing the design and construction of fiber and structured cabling in a hotel environment.