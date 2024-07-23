AllClear Repair Services Approved as Honeywell Authorized Service Center

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Repair Services (“ACRS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AllClear Aerospace & Defense (“AllClear”), has been approved by Honeywell as an authorized service center for Honeywell military APUs and mechanical components for C-130, F-15, F-16, F-18 and military derivatives of B707 platforms.

The Honeywell authorized service center agreement authorizes ACRS to perform maintenance on pneumatic components, starter control valves, anti-ice valves, wheels and brakes, APUs, and other related accessory components.

"We appreciate that Honeywell continues to recognize the unique value proposition that AllClear offers for legacy aircraft,” stated Richard Potts, Vice President, OEM Management. “Now, as a Honeywell authorized service center, AllClear can extend its product offerings to the global customer base and provide Honeywell authorized parts to enhance our customers’ ability to ensure mission readiness.”

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment for the U.S. and allied militaries. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear represents more than 30 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Camarillo, CA; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore; South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at GoAllClear.com.