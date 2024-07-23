Walker SCM Collaborates with KONE on JFK Airport Redevelopment Project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker SCM proudly announces the expansion of its Long Island, NY operations through a new project with KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Walker's commitment to delivering top notch logistics solutions. As part of this collaboration, Walker SCM will combine its expertise in warehousing and transportation with KONE’s industry-leading capabilities to optimize and contribute to the JFK Airport Terminal 1 Redevelopment project in Queens, NY.

As part of its Project Logistics services, Walker SCM will furnish a warehouse facility in Bethpage, New York. This facility will support KONE’s participation in the renovation project at JFK Terminal 1 by providing transportation services and material handling equipment. Walker SCM’s tailored logistics services ensure compliance with installation timelines and requirements for oversized loads. The warehouse will store, pre-assemble, and stage KONE’s products and services. This project is a vital part of JFK’s $19 billion redevelopment program, emphasizing world-class amenities, expanded taxiways, and enhanced security. Notably, Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) have received over $2.3 billion in contracts, and Walker SCM’s involvement demonstrates its commitment to local economic growth.

“ We are excited to announce an expansion to our existing USA footprint and more specifically our northeast warehousing network,” said Claudell Germain, Walker SCM’s President and COO. “ This Walker/KONE collaboration is the first of what we anticipate to be continued growth in our partnership. The project scope itself not only supports a portion of our core service offerings, but it will have an even greater impact to the local community and air travel in the northeast market. We look forward to more projects together in the future, and have already begun discussions in other markets.”

The collaboration between Walker SCM and KONE brings together two industry experts, contributing unique strengths to enhance the JFK Airport Terminal 1 Redevelopment project. This collaboration not only advances the goals of both organizations but also highlights the importance of seamless integration within the logistics ecosystem.

Walker SCM/KONE

999 South Oyster Bay Road, Suite 302

Bethpage, NY 11714

" We are pleased to join forces with Walker SCM on the JFK Airport Terminal 1 Redevelopment project," said Ryan Kaufman, Executive Project Manager at KONE. " Together, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions that will drive efficiency and excellence. Walker SCM's expertise in providing end-to-end solutions aligns perfectly with our search for a solid, reputable MBE partner that can deliver. We are confident that this collaboration will meet and exceed our expectations."

The expansion of operations in Long Island signifies Walker SCM's commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering value-added services to its customers. The company remains dedicated to being a strategic partner for their customers as their business evolves.

Walker SCM is a leading logistics solutions provider committed to delivering excellence in transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Walker SCM serves a diverse range of industries, providing customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.

Learn more at: www.walkerscm.com.