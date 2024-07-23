eNor Taps Matera To Provide Seamless Cross-Border Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matera, a leading banking software provider, today announced a partnership with eNor Securities, a fintech offering an investment exchange for digital assets and a marketplace for tokenized assets. This agreement will enable eNor to provide seamless cross-border payments from fiat to bitcoin and stablecoins. This new partnership with Matera is more than a technology upgrade—it's a step into the future where fiat and digital currencies coexist.

For over 30 years, Matera has been a trusted provider of technology solutions for fintechs and financial institutions. The company’s Pix instant payments solution processes over 5 billion transactions a year for over 230 banks and fintechs, including two of the top three banks in the world and over one-third of all banks in Brazil. Nearly half of those transactions are initiated using their QR Code payment technology.

Regulated by El Salvador's forward-thinking Bitcoin Law and Digital Assets Issuance Law, eNor Securities provides an array of services, from Bitcoin custody to asset tokenization. eNor’s commitment to digital asset management meets the growing needs of a diverse, international clientele, reflecting the burgeoning interest in digital finance.

“By partnering with eNor, Matera is furthering the development of a more innovative, global payment ecosystem. Tokenized assets and blockchain-based technology will fuel the future of finance - from investing to cross-border payments,” said Carlos Netto, Co-founder and CEO of Matera. “Together with eNor, we look forward to redefining what’s possible in the world of digital currencies.”

“This is an exciting milestone for eNor and Matera, and exemplifies an evolving financial ecosystem where tokenized payments are the norm,” said Rodrigo Mendes, CEO eNor. “At eNor, we believe in a world that fosters a more inclusive and efficient global economy, and our partnership with Matera will help us make meaningful progress toward this mission.”

The dynamic combination of eNor and Matera capitalizes on several strategic benefits, including:

El Salvador's cryptocurrency-friendly policies create an ideal landscape for digital finance innovation.

Matera's Digital Twin, QR Code Payment and Wallet-as-a-Service technologies work in concert to facilitate frictionless transactions, aligning with universal protocols that serve both banks and fintechs.

eNor's rigorous licensing and compliance with KYC/AML and money travel rules’ standards, which ensure secure and transparent operations.

With Matera’s technology, eNor can integrate seamlessly with banks and fintechs in the same ecosystem thereby creating a worldwide tokenized payment proxy.

This solution will be available for eNor corporate and retail customers in September.

About Matera

Matera is a trusted provider of technology solutions for financial institutions. With over 30 years of experience and a team of over 1,000 professionals, Matera has deep expertise in Core Banking, Instant Payments and QR Code Payments. Two of the top three global banks, three of the top 10 U.S. banks and one-third of all banks in Brazil trust Matera. Matera operates in both Brazil and North America. To learn more, visit: www.matera.com.

About eNor

eNor Securities is an investment exchange for digital assets focused on Real World Assets. eNor is regulated and headquartered in El Salvador and is a first mover on digital and tokenized capital markets offering all regulated services related to custody, structuring and distribution for clients around the world. The company is part of OR Corporation and runs the E-Grains, issuer of the first public offering for tokenized commodities through the $ESOY Token. To learn more, visit https://enorsecurities.com.