Cleo, BeyondTrucks Partner to Blend Rich Capabilities of Ecosystem Integration and Modern TMS Platforms

ROCKFORD, Ill. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, along with BeyondTrucks, a multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS) solution for the logistics industry, today announced a technology partnership to offer joint carrier customers cost efficient, reliable, and future-proof EDI connectivity to the BeyondTrucks TMS.

BeyondTrucks believes that EDI capabilities are a critical component of carriers’ technology stack. By working with Cleo, BeyondTrucks customers find in Cleo the expertise and network advantages of a tried and proven provider this critical part of their business deserves. Large fleets have increasingly moved away from “all-in-one” solutions and unbundled critical functions to award them to the respective best-of-breed providers. This partnership allows BeyondTrucks to focus on developing its SaaS TMS platform to address the unique modernization needs of medium and large fleets, while entrusting Cleo to handle mutual customers’ often complex EDI integrations.

“Cleo’s specialization in EDI connections and their reputation as a supply chain execution innovator makes it a no-brainer for us to join forces with an EDI expert like Cleo,” said Matt D'Souza, Director of Sales and Marketing with BeyondTrucks. “Plus, Cleo’s leadership in Ecosystem Integration is filling a void in the market. Previously trucking companies had to rely on specialized consultants, but now Cleo has made B2B integration far more cost efficient.”

Likewise, Bob Hoch, Cleo’s Director of Channel Sales and business lead on the new partnership, said, “Cleo’s new partnership with BeyondTrucks elevates Cleo’s commitment to the logistics and transportation industry, and will help our customers gain market share in this competitive market. By continuously focusing on innovation and bringing an API-first mindset to integrating ecosystems, we will serve our large customer base and the extensive network of shippers and carriers with our powerful solutions and deep expertise.”

BeyondTrucks offers targeted solutions for Liquid Bulk, Dry Bulk, Flatbed and Refrigerated Fleets. The company’s TMS platform’s specific capabilities include:

Industry-Specific Solutions: Specialized solutions catering to the unique needs of Liquid Bulk, Dry Bulk, Flatbed, Dry Van and Refrigerated Fleets.

Scalability: Easily scales and integrates with other technology providers. Many integrations are one-click, zero cost. This includes, for instance, Fleetio fleet management system and Samsara's ELD.

User-Centric Design: Cloud-based platform simplifies operations management through an intuitive user interface, minimizing need for manual intervention.

Cleo offers Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC), a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About BeyondTrucks

San Mateo, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows fleets to replace a legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large and medium-sized fleets, the BeyondTrucks platform leverages automation and optimization so fleets can make better operational decisions and become more efficient. With the multi-tenant platform, fleets also benefit from faster integrations into other fleet technology providers and a high degree of scalability for growth. For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.