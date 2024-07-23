Protiv Launches a Dynamic Rebrand Focused on Transforming Contractor Company Culture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protiv, the trailblazing performance pay platform for construction, landscaping, and service industries, has launched a new brand identity that celebrates teamwork and promotes thriving company culture as an antidote to the labor shortage and productivity challenges.

Protiv’s platform is helping customers increase productivity by 12% and retain their best talent by creating a win/win situation: when the company profits, so do the hourly workers.

Super users of the platform have seen Protiv as a catalyst for enhancing teamwork, efficiency, and excellence. In its inaugural year, Protiv's clients rewarded workers with $1.125 million in bonuses, saved over 50,000 hours, and increased hourly pay by an average of $8.35. As a direct result, projects were completed an average of 17.98% faster. These results are particularly inspiring, given the highly reported construction productivity crisis recently estimated at $2.8T in losses each year.

“Construction and trade industries are changing. GenZ is entering the construction industry and the demand for better company cultures is only going to increase,” says Michael Fortinberry, co-founder of Protiv. “We wanted a brand that would reflect the power and diversity of trade industry workers. We hope to inspire construction teams to work together more closely by uniting them through shared growth opportunities.”

The rebrand, led by Estes Media and Mosaic Group Media, puts culture at the forefront of the Protiv story, using key learnings and best practices from the company’s co-founders, construction business owners, and Protiv customers. Authenticity, People-First Leadership, Communication, and Shared Growth–the four foundations of thriving construction company cultures, according to Protiv veterans–are woven throughout the brand.

“One aspect of company culture that is overlooked is celebrating wins. That, and understanding what motivates your workers,” says David Franco, co-founder of Protiv. “And if you want to motivate as a team, you need to work like a team. You’ll get there by finding new ways to create win/win situations for workers and their managers.”

Protiv is an innovative, patent-pending, pay-for-performance platform legally compliant across all 50 states. Designed specifically for the construction and service industries, Protiv links budgets, goals, and timelines directly to worker incentives. Its platform offers worker-level visibility and engagement, along with a customizable performance-based bonus structure that fits various contracting scenarios and integrates seamlessly into customers' operating systems. Companies using Protiv consistently meet project deadlines while attracting top industry talent with powerful rewards.