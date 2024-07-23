Abridge, Mayo Clinic, and Epic Collaborate to Develop an Integrated Artificial Intelligence Documentation Solution for Nurses

PITTSBURGH & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Abridge, Mayo Clinic, and Epic announced a generative AI ambient documentation workflow for nurses. This collaboration will put cutting-edge solutions in the hands of nurses. Powered by Epic, Abridge’s new product combines the strength of Abridge’s generative AI platform with seamless integration into existing Epic nursing workflows.

Developed as part of the next phase of collaboration in the Epic Workshop program, which intends to bring new and innovative technologies to the healthcare industry, Abridge, Epic, and Mayo Clinic will work in collaboration with Mayo’s nurses to prioritize the workflows where this tool will have the highest impact. Nurses at Mayo will be instrumental in designing and testing this solution, which works alongside Abridge’s doctor-facing documentation product.

“At the center of this collaboration is Mayo Clinic nursing staff,” said Ryannon Frederick, M.S., R.N., chief nursing officer, Mayo Clinic. “We are engaging them directly in the development of this technology to ensure its use meets the unique needs of nursing and patient care workflows along with regulatory requirements for ambient solutions. We are thrilled to bring the knowledge and expertise of our nursing staff to help shape the future of documentation, where documentation could happen automatically and organically.”

Nursing workflows often uniquely encompass a fast-paced, continuous, and wide-ranging scope of activities, potentially involving several patients and hundreds of tasks. The day-to-day can involve patient and team-based communication, clinical notetaking, and data capture. Abridge, Epic, and Mayo Clinic worked together to identify the highest-impact areas for the application of this technology.

“The combined efforts and expertise of Abridge’s AI technology, Epic’s development, and Mayo Clinic’s nursing practice expertise will help us rapidly develop and iterate on this technology to meet our nursing workforce and patient’s needs,” said Edwina Bhaskaran, M.S.N., R.N., chief clinical systems and informatics officer, Mayo Clinic. ”This technology will be shaped using the expertise of nurses that care for patients every single day. Our collective goal is to get a tool into the hands of our nurses before the end of the year.”

“The extension of our platform with a dedicated nursing product that works inside Epic inpatient workflows will help address the growing administrative burden on nurses across the country,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Founder of Abridge.

“This collaborative work holds the potential to rethink how nurses document in an electronic health record today by bringing the voice of the patient and the nurse directly into the record,” said Emily Barey, Vice President of Nursing at Epic. “We know that every conversation is crucial to getting the best outcomes and we’re excited about our role as a trusted assistant that can turn those conversations into action so that nurses can give the care they want to give.”

This news follows successful deployments of Abridge at University of Vermont Health Network, CHRISTUS Health, UChicago Medicine, Sutter Health, Yale New Haven Health System, UCI Health, Emory Healthcare, The University of Kansas Health System, UPMC, and dozens of other health systems. Abridge recently announced a $150M Series C financing, which includes a strategic investment from NVIDIA.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 with the mission of powering deeper understanding in healthcare. The AI-powered platform was purpose-built for medical conversations, improving clinical documentation efficiencies while enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most—their patients. With support for 14+ languages and 50+ specialties, Abridge is able to support a wide range of clinician and patient encounters.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade technology transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real-time with deep EMR integrations. Powered by Linked Evidence and their auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify the output. As pioneers in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standards for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

In a survey by KLAS across multiple systems that have adopted the platform, Abridge scored a 95.3 rating (out of 100) with a grade of A+ on the likelihood to recommend and time to outcomes being reported as immediate. Abridge was also recently recognized on the 2024 Forbes AI 50 list, alongside companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, and others.