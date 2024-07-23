Clearspeed and Deloitte Join Forces to Enhance Risk Assessment in Public Sector

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment at scale in the government, insurance, banking and security sectors, is now collaborating with Deloitte’s U.S. government and public services practice (GPS).

Clearspeed's accurate and impartial risk identification services, combined with Deloitte's industry advantage, can help federal agencies improve their decision-making speed, detect high-risk behaviors, access more reliable risk data, and prevent risks from escalating.

Clearspeed’s AI-powered platform for unbiased risk identification uses a unique voice-based innovation to analyze universal vocal characteristics as an alternative to voice biometrics, stress, emotions or inflection. This technology enhances effectiveness and cost-benefit in missions that require high trust.

“ Our collaboration with Deloitte aligns seamlessly with our commitment to expediting trust through the responsible application of technology when it matters most,” says Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed. “ As Deloitte helps their clients navigate their most pressing issues, it’s imperative for technology to address the significant challenges these agencies face, strengthen trust faster, and enhance legacy structures and models to positively impact the lives of the people they serve.”

“ Our alliance with Clearspeed will be critical as we work with our federal clients to build a stronger, more resilient society where strengthening trust is at the epicenter,” says Heather Reilly, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. markets leader for Deloitte’s GPS practice. “ Government organizations need technologies that enable more agility, detect issues before they erupt into crises, and deliver on their missions.”

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP.