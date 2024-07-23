Jaan Health and NeuroNet Join Forces to Transform Chronic Care Management in Neurology

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaan Health, the leading chronic care management and proactive care company, today announced it is joining forces with NeuroNet, a national organization dedicated to the long term advancement and sustainability of community neurology practices. Representing 1,000+ providers from 80 of the nation's leading neurology practices, NeuroNet members will be able to leverage Jaan Health’s flagship software platform, Phamily, to deliver proactive care with greater cost efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and earn fair compensation for between-visit patient care.

Phamily’s AI-driven learning loop and proprietary dataset utilizes two-way text-based communication to improve outcomes and increase patient engagement. Phamily’s platform and expert support enable medical groups, health systems, and ACOs to proactively engage 10x more patients versus traditional approaches to care management. On average, Phamily maintains a patient engagement rate of over 70% with patients interacting with their care teams 3.4 times per month.

“Physicians can improve clinical outcomes when they can move from reactive, episodic care to proactive care management - but only if you fairly compensate them for that work,” said Nabeel Kaukab, Founder and CEO of Jaan Health. “With medical reimbursements consistently declining, Phamily plays a critical role in driving profitable service lines and improving the economic viability of medical practices. With our platform, NeuroNet’s robust network of neurology groups can get back to focusing on the most important line of their business— delivering better care for patients through early detection of and intervention on clinical issues.”

The majority of the largest outpatient neurology groups in the country are served by NeuroNet via two entities. NeuroNet GPO leverages the collective buying power of its clinical network to promote access to competitive pricing on drugs, biologicals, and other business support tools. NeuroNet Pro improves neurology group performance by facilitating best practices, vetting industry solutions, and connecting stakeholders across its network. With this partnership, member practices in both organizations will have access to Phamily’s proactive care management technology.

“The Phamily platform and expert support creates a new capability for us to provide proactive care to a large population of patients,” said Texas Neurology CEO and NeuroNet Co-Founder David Evans, MBA. “Neurology practices continue to contend with soaring operating costs and limited labor bandwidth. Because Phamily can make a care manager substantially more efficient, we can strengthen patient engagement and deliver expert care management support to thousands of additional patients. Meanwhile, our member clinics can unlock financial benefit from fair compensation for the care they deliver in between office visits.”

Lee Williams, JD, MBA, CEO of DENT Neurologic Institute, existing Phamily customer and co-founding member of NeuroNet, emphasized the importance of proactive care management, stating, “In the long-term management of chronic disease, it is crucial that patients can access guidance from their healthcare providers whenever and however they need it. Phamily has not only enhanced our capacity to improve clinical outcomes for a broad spectrum of patients but has also significantly reduced the administrative workload for our practice”.

Since 2013, Jaan Health has supported healthcare practitioners nationwide with care management technology that enables high-quality, profitable between-visit patient care across entire patient populations.

About Jaan Health

Founded in 2013, Jaan Health is a leading chronic care management and proactive care company serving healthcare providers. For nearly a decade, the company has leveraged easy-to-use, AI-driven technology to enable medical groups, health systems, and ACOs to better deliver high-quality, high-ROI proactive care across their entire population. Its core software platform, Phamily, has transformed chronic disease management with simple technology that enables physicians and care teams to focus on increasing patient care via consistent check-ins, follow-ups, and support at population scale. The platform helps ensure healthcare providers are compensated fairly for providing high-quality care between office visits. For more information visit www.phamily.com.

About NeuroNet

NeuroNet is the industry leader in networking of physician-owned community practices, together, as a means to leverage and advocate for more accessible and cost-effective care for those with neurologic disorders. Structured into two entities, NeuroNet GPO assures all community practices and infusion centers receive access to competitive pricing on drugs/biologicals as well as other value-added business support tools; while NeuroNet Pro provides immersive learning opportunities and clinical and business support tools that have been vetted by neurology practices of all sizes.