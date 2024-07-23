Nitro and itsme® Bring Secure eSignatures to Ireland

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitro Software, a globally renowned leader in eSignatures and SaaS document solutions, is proud to announce its latest innovation through a strategic partnership with itsme®, Belgium’s leading digital identity company. The Nitro and itsme® integration promises to bring unparalleled security, ease of use, and cost-efficiency to the Irish eSignature market.

Partnership Built on Proven Success

The Nitro and itsme® integration has been tremendously successful in the Benelux region, helping countless customers in highly regulated industries implement secure and seamless Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES). Together, Nitro’s advanced eSignature software and itsme®’s robust digital identity solution has enabled companies to future-proof their document signing, enhance security, and streamline workflows–setting a strong example for the benefits Irish businesses can expect.

“Empowering Irish businesses to adopt Qualified Electronic Signatures confidently and cost-effectively is exciting for Nitro and itsme®. We are delighted our extended partnership brings a seamless eSign solution to the Irish market with unparalleled security, compliance, and ease of use.” – Magali Biron, VP Business Development, eSign at Nitro

Enhanced Security Against Fraud

In today’s digital economy, the risk to businesses of cyber threats and fraud is ever-increasing. The Nitro & itsme® integration offers Irish businesses the highest level of security for their document signing processes. QES ensures every signature is verified and legally binding under the standards of eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services), the EU regulation for electronic transactions. This verification process includes layers of identity authentication and secure certificate issuance, all of which significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access and signature forgery. QES also incorporates advanced cryptographic techniques to protect the integrity of the signed document.

Seamless and Streamlined User Experience

Despite the high levels of security associated with QES, Nitro and itsme®’s software remains intuitive and easy to use. This integration ensures the process of obtaining and utilising qualified eSignatures is efficient and hassle-free. It’s easier than ever for Irish businesses to adopt qualified eSignatures, improve workflow efficiency, and safeguard against threats. The competitive pricing of Nitro and itsme®’s combined solution ensures that businesses of all sizes can afford the best in digital signing technology.

“We're thrilled to extend the established partnership between Nitro and itsme® to Ireland. Offering a user-friendly and secure digital solution that provides easy access to Qualified Electronic Signatures is precisely what this dynamic market needs to support its growth and ensure compliance with future regulations.” – Koen Dolfen, CRO at itsme®

How does it work?

itsme® is integrated with Nitro Sign Premium and can easily be incorporated into an eSigning process by selecting it as the preferred method of verification for the signer.

To use itsme®, an individual chooses it as their verification method when signing a document via Nitro Sign Premium. Once the document to be signed is uploaded, an email is sent to the recipient, who then chooses itsme® to verify their identity and validate the qualified signing process. Embedding itsme® into the eSigning process assures businesses that the signer is present and their identity has been verified.

Nitro:

Nitro is a global document SaaS company accelerating digital transformation in a world that demands the ability to work from anywhere, anytime, on any device. As a global player in the eSign and PDF document workflow market, Nitro enables organizations to drive better business outcomes through 100% digital document processes and fast, efficient workflows. Nitro offers comprehensive SaaS business solutions, including highly secure eSigning, powerful PDF editing and industry-leading analytics, all supported by a superior customer success team. Nitro has over 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ Business Customers in 157 countries, including over 67% of the Fortune 500. GoNitro.com

itsme®:

itsme® is a premier digital identity app known for its user-friendly interface and robust security measures. With over 7 million users, it operates in 14 countries across Europe. Launched in 2017, itsme® offers seamless mobile identification, secure authentication, transaction approval, and legally binding electronic signatures. Recognized by the Belgian government in 2018 and the EU in 2019, the app meets stringent security standards, including PSD2, FATF, GDPR, and ISO27001 certification. Developed by the Belgian Mobile ID consortium, including major banks and telecom leaders, itsme® expanded its shareholder base with a significant government fund investment in 2021, aiming to further its reach in Europe. The app ensures high-level security for mobile digital identities. itsme-ID.com - @itsmeDigitalID