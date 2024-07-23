Orvis Selects FourKites to Improve On-time Delivery and Optimize Inventory Management for Greater Customer Satisfaction

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites® today announced that it has expanded its relationship with outdoor retailer Orvis. A longtime FourKites customer, Orvis is now using FourKites’ Order Insights to improve on-time delivery (OTD), inventory management and customer satisfaction.

Today’s retailers are facing supply chain challenges including persistent labor shortages, rising operational costs and the shifting demands of omnichannel retail. Amidst these competing pressures, companies are increasingly turning toward innovations such as increased automation, improved real-time inventory tracking and enhanced data analytics to maximize efficiency and to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Against this backdrop, Orvis selected FourKites as its supply chain visibility provider in 2021 to help optimize its inbound flow to deliver exceptional customer experience. Since then, FourKites has helped Orvis improve on-time delivery, as well as proactively manage at-risk inventory and inbound orders for truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments, as well as parcel, ocean and air shipments. In addition, Orvis has been using FourKites’ industry-first order visibility solution — an order-centric view of the supply chain — to reduce manual track and trace; to improve visibility for inbound shipments; and to proactively manage orders that run into delays, expedites and missed bookings.

Now, Orvis is enhancing these capabilities with Order Insights to gain a real-time snapshot of their network's activity. Order Insights dives deep into milestone analysis to uncover insights into processing bottlenecks and the root causes of exceptions. Customers can measure performance against critical key performance indicators, such as on time in full (OTIF), customer health, cycle times, fill rates and more. In addition, custom dashboards tailored for customer health, order performance and potential risks allow stakeholders across teams to access relevant insights, drill down into specifics and keep supply chains running smoothly.

“FourKites empowers our cross-functional teams with critical supply chain data at the order level, streamlining processes such as responding to customer inquiries, monitoring the status and lifecycle of orders, and quickly assessing the impact of exceptions to facilitate faster, more informed decision-making,” said Wendy Ripley, Orvis Global Trade Manager. “And now, with Order Insights, we are already seeing significant benefits, including cost savings from reduced track and trace efforts, and more accurate root cause analysis for order-level exceptions. FourKites continues to elevate our supply chain optimization to new levels, and we – as well as our satisfied customers – couldn't be happier.”

“Amid the quickly evolving retail environment, it’s never been more important for companies to have granular order visibility as well as actionable insights,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “FourKites’ expanding relationship with Orvis is a testament to what the industry’s best supply chain data can do for companies navigating the challenges of international commerce. Nothing gives us greater satisfaction than seeing them thrive.”

With hundreds of major retailers among its customer base, including TJX, Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Sprouts Farmers Market, FourKites continues to demonstrate impressive growth. Touching the supply chains of 50% of the Fortune 500 companies, FourKites now counts over 1,500 of the world’s leading brands among its customers, with its retail customer base having increased 25% over the past 12 months. The company tracks 1,200 ports — accounting for more than 98% of the world's container traffic — and 4.3 million facilities across more than 230 countries and territories.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About Orvis

Founded in 1856, outdoor retailer Orvis is the trusted guide to the adventure and wonder in nature. Orvis operates more than 80 retail stores around the United States and maintains a network of over 400 dealers worldwide as a trusted source of discovery and adventure in the natural world through fly fishing, wingshooting and our connection with dogs. A purpose-led company, Orvis was one of the first to establish a corporate philanthropy program in the 1980s. The company commits 5% of pretax profits each year to ensuring the sustainable future of fly fishing, wingshooting, and the natural world for future generations. To learn more visit Orvis.com.