365 Data Centers and Megaport Expand Partnership

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--365 Data Centers (“365”), a leading provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, announces the continued expansion of its partnership with Megaport, a global leading Network-as-a-Service provider (NaaS).

Megaport has broadened its 365 footprint by adding a Point-of-Presence at 365’s Boca Raton, Florida data center, further enhancing public cloud and other connectivity solutions available to 365’s Southeast customers. 365 customers now have additional, on-demand, connectivity options to all the major public cloud hyperscalers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud.

“Integrating Megaport’s advanced connectivity solutions into our Boca Raton data center is a natural progression of our partnership and network-centric strategy," said Bob DeSantis, CEO at 365 Data Centers. "When added to Megaport’s presence in our Atlanta market data center, this deployment fortifies our joint Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings in the Southeast and complements our partnership in several of our Northeast and Southwest market data centers. Megaport’s growing presence with 365 significantly enhances the public cloud connectivity options available to our customers.”

“Our expanded partnership with 365 Data Centers reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that businesses of all sizes in all locations can leverage the latest network technology to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape,” said Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport.

For more information about 365 Data Centers and Megaport’s services, please visit https://365datacenters.com and https://www.megaport.com.

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid Data Center solutions in 20 primarily edge markets. Along with network-centric Data Centers in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Boca Raton (FL), Bridgewater (NJ), Buffalo (NY), Carlstadt (NJ), Chicago (IL), Commack (NY), Detroit (MI), Fort Lauderdale (FL), Herndon (VA), Nashville (TN), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-University City (PA), Philadelphia Downtown (PA), New York City (NY), Rancho Cordova (CA), Richardson (TX), Smyrna (GA), and Tampa (FL), the company also operates a resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and four cloud regions. 365 serves more than 1,400 customers.

365’s robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network connectivity, internet access, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud computing and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers’ corporate office is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, please visit: https://365datacenters.com/

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 850+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.