Rabobank Selects Zafin Platform to Power Digital Transformation Efforts with Optimized Product, Pricing and Billing Capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & UTRECHT, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zafin, the leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions for banks announces that Rabobank a multi-national banking and financial services company, headquartered in the Netherlands with more than 9.1 million customers has selected the Zafin platform to optimize its pricing, billing and invoicing capabilities to better serve its retail and corporate clients.

In support of their mandate to become 100 percent digital, Rabobank selected the Zafin platform to replace existing pricing tools and reduce the cost of creating, changing, and launching customized product propositions and pricing to clients. By implementing Zafin platform capabilities, Rabobank’s internal teams will benefit from a consistent view of product, billing, and invoicing information across all channels. This unified approach reduces revenue leakage, provides real-time insights into customer banking needs, and elevates the digital banking experience for Rabobank’s diverse clientele.

“Innovation lies at the heart of Rabobank’s digital transformation journey. It supports our mission of ‘growing a better world together’ and our goal to improve the every-day life of our customers,” stated Paul Wolda, manager Payments at Rabobank. “Zafin is recognized as a trusted partner by many banks worldwide. Working with Zafin reinforces our commitment to invest in innovative technologies that modernize our legacy applications, drive operational efficiencies, lower costs, and offer our clients a more personalized and sophisticated banking experience.”

Hali Khan, Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales at Zafin, stated, “Our partnership with Rabobank is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver core modernization solutions for the banking industry. For decades, Rabobank has maintained leadership in sustainability-oriented banking, and we are excited to help transform its pricing and billing capabilities in the Netherlands. We look forward to working with the Rabobank team to optimize its business operations and ensure its diverse customers receive the most personalized banking experiences for their financial well-being."

About Rabobank:

Rabobank is an international financial services provider operating on the basis of cooperative principles. It offers retail banking, wholesale banking, private banking, leasing, and real estate services. As a cooperative bank, Rabobank puts customers’ interests first in its services. Rabobank is committed to being a leading customer-focused cooperative bank in the Netherlands and a leading food and agri bank worldwide. Rabobank employed 49,000 FTE per 31 December 2023. Rabobank Group is active in 37 countries.

For more information about the Rabobank Group go to www.rabobank.com.

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions offering an integrated platform and capabilities that simplify operations and enable increased revenue, profitability, and enhanced customer experiences for top banks worldwide. Our platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.

With Zafin, banks accelerate time to market for new products and offers while lowering the cost of change and achieving tangible business and risk outcomes. The Zafin platform increases business agility while enabling personalized pricing and dynamic responses to evolving customer and market needs.

Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices and customers around the globe including ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and ANZ. For more information go to www.zafin.com.