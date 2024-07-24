Sage Geosystems Partners with NREL and Romania’s Electrocentrale Bucuresti (ELCEN) to Conduct Feasibility Study on Decarbonizing District Heating System in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Geosystems Inc. (Sage), a geothermal and energy storage company, announced today that it will be partnering with Electrocentrale Bucuresti S.A. (ELCEN), Romania’s leading producer of thermal and electrical energy in Bucharest. This partnership will explore how geothermal energy can be implemented within the city of Bucharest to replace a fossil-fuel based thermal plant with a clean, reliable alternative energy source. The first project will generate up to 70MW thermal power for a district in Bucharest and upon its success will be expanded to other Romanian projects and cities.

Sage will rely on its field-proven Geopressured Geothermal System (GGS) technology, which maximizes the heat harvested and minimizes cost. A feasibility study will be performed in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

“Sage is thrilled to be supporting Romania’s transition to clean energy and to introduce geothermal energy applications to its capital city,” said Cindy Taff, CEO and co-founder of Sage Geosystems. Lev Ring, President and co-founder of Sage Geosystems, added “We are proud to be involved with NREL, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) and we are looking forward to the many partnerships and advancements we will develop in Europe as a result of this program.”

The general director of ELCEN, Claudiu Crețu, shared at the Profit Energy.forum in October 2023, that the company would be conducting studies to see if it can use the geothermal heat from underneath Bucharest for the centralized heating of the Capital.

ELCEN currently produces 40 percent of Romania’s and 90 percent of Bucharest’s thermal energy for district heating, and implementing a renewable energy source like geothermal would significantly reduce carbon emissions throughout the city and the country.

About Sage Geosystems Inc.

Sage Geosystems was founded in 2020 and is developing energy storage and geothermal baseload technologies deep in the earth. The Sage Geosystems team has over 150 combined years in the oil and gas industry, with experience delivering major projects including Deepwater, Arctic, and Unconventional shales. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.sagegeosystems.com.

About Electrocentrale Bucuresti S.A.

ELCEN is both an electricity producer and a heat energy producer. It is the largest thermal (heat) energy producer in Bucharest, Romania as well as nationwide. Founded in 2002, ELCEN is a subsidiary of Termoelectrica S.A.