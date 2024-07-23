Triastek Announces Research Collaboration and Platform Technology License Agreement with BioNTech to Advance 3D Printed Oral RNA Therapeutics

NANJING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triastek Inc. ("Triastek"), a global leader in 3D printing pharmaceuticals, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and platform technology license agreement with BioNTech SE ("BioNTech"), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. Under the agreement, the companies will develop RNA therapeutics for oral delivery based on 3D printing technology. The collaboration aims to provide groundbreaking therapies to address unmet medical needs in an easy to administer oral formulation.

Triastek will contribute to the collaboration its expertise in innovative oral tablet designs made possible by 3D printing aimed at optimizing delivery of RNA therapeutics across the gastrointestinal mucosa, minimizing degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, and delivering RNA therapeutics to the portion of the gastrointestinal tract where absorption will potentially be the greatest. Triastek's ability to create tablet structures with unique external and internal tablet geometries, including multiple-layer and multi-compartment designs, will be leveraged, aiming to optimize delivery of novel RNA therapeutics.

"We are immensely honored to announce our collaboration with BioNTech, a leader in revolutionizing patient care with transformative medicines," stated Dr. Senping Cheng, Founder, and CEO of Triastek. "We believe this collaboration stands as a promising milestone in advancing oral RNA therapeutics using 3D printing technology and aims to set new benchmarks in the development of large molecule oral drugs. We are committed to working diligently together to make breakthroughs in oral delivery of RNA therapeutics."

Under the terms of the agreement, Triastek will receive an upfront payment of $10 million, and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments potentially totaling over $1.2 billion as well as tiered royalties on potential future product sales.

About Triastek

Founded in July 2015, Triastek is dedicated to the mission of "revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry, unlocking the next generation of medicine and benefitting patients worldwide." We have created the Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®) 3D printing pharmaceutical process, transforming the delivery, development, and production of medicines through digital product development and continuous manufacturing.

Leveraging our proprietary 3D printing pharmaceutical technology, we design and develop transformative medicines for patients. Through collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies, we tackle challenging formulation problems, accelerating the development of new drug products and improving the quality of pharmaceuticals.

Our vision is to become the world's most influential intelligent pharmaceutical enterprise.

About Triastek's Systematic Technology and Applications

Triastek created the Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®) 3D printing pharmaceutical technology, developed and constructed a new 3D printing drug technology system, covering new processes/equipments, new platforms, and new products, providing end-to-end technical solutions for drug products including design, development, manufacturing, and commercial supply.

Leveraging the MED® technology, Triastek has built three pharmaceutical processes, which named MED® process, Melt Extrusion Deposition plus Micro-Injection Molding (MED&MIM) process and Melt Extrusion Deposition plus Semi-Solid Extrusion (MED&SSE) process. Triastek has also developed five 3D microstructure drug delivery technology platforms: Modified Release, Solubility Enhancement, Colon Targeting, Gastric Retention, and Oral Peptide, and developed multiple 3D printed drug product pipelines.