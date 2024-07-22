PAR Technology Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of TASK Group Holdings Limited

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global foodservice technology company providing unified commerce solutions to enterprise restaurants and other foodservice outlets today announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of TASK Group Holdings Limited (TASK), an Australia-based global foodservice transaction platform.

TASK provides international unified commerce solutions, including interactive customer engagement and seamless integration, tailored for major brands worldwide. This has made TASK’s transaction management platform the platform of choice for some of the world’s most successful and recognized foodservice brands including, Starbucks, and Guzman Y Gomez while its loyalty customer engagement platform is used by McDonald’s in 65 markets.

With the addition of TASK, PAR will be able to serve the top enterprise foodservice brands across the globe with a unified commerce approach from front-of-house to back-of-house.

PAR Technology finalized the acquisition for cash consideration of approximately U.S. $131.5 million, and the issuance at closing of 2,163,393 shares of PAR Technology common stock.

Now aligned, the combination of PAR Technology and TASK can now provide enterprise foodservice companies with a unified commerce and “better together” platform for seamless operations in their stores across the globe.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

