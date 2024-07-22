Three UK-Based Hospital Systems Exploring the Power of Paige’s AI for Diagnosing Prostate Cancer in Live Clinical Settings

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a collaborative project led by the University of Oxford, Paige, a global leader in clinical AI applications that assist in diagnosing cancer, today announced that the Articulate Pro study has achieved live, multisite clinical use study involving three hospital systems across England: North Bristol Trust Southmead Hospital, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, and Oxford University NHS Foundation Trust. Each hospital uses different digital pathology scanners and information systems and serves distinct patient populations —but are all adding Paige’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology to their standard of care to determine the potential to improve patient outcomes against a background of rising instances of prostate cancer.

The Paige Prostate Suite is a system of diagnostic AI applications designed to help pathologists detect, grade and measure tumours in prostate biopsies and tissue samples. Pathologists at these three hospital systems are assessing how Paige Prostate Suite impacts their clinical decision-making, pathology service delivery, and use of resources in a real-world setting. With this use across multiple hospitals, pathologists can assess the ways Paige’s AI technology can best serve patients, histopathologists, and hospital systems for prostate cancer diagnosis. This development is the latest achievement of the ARTICULATE PRO study, funded by the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award, overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care.

“The central focus of ARTICULATE PRO is patients. We are striving towards our goal to safely and effectively ensure they benefit the most from powerful AI technology,” said Professor Clare Verrill, OUH Cellular Pathology Consultant, Associate Professor and Principal Investigator of ARTICULATE PRO. “With the multisite live use of The Paige Prostate Suite, we can systematically study benefits to patients in clinical settings.”

Dr. Jon Oxley, uropathologist and Bristol lead of ARTICULATE PRO, added, “I have studied the disease and progression of prostate cancer in clinical research for over 25 years, it is a significant advancement that Paige’s AI applications have achieved a level of validation and performance that allows safe and effective live clinical use. Using Paige Prostate Suite alongside our standard of care has the promise to increase efficiency and improve reproducibility of results for patients.”

Dr. Bidisa Sinha, uropathologist at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, agreed, “We believe AI can help to improve the accuracy and consistency of grading cancer and assist in detection of small areas of cancer which are easy to miss. This is world-leading research being carried out at UHCW. We are proud to be a global leader in the field of digital and computational pathology.”

About Paige

Paige uses the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment options for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development so that every patient gets precise treatment options.

Paige Prostate Detect, which is a component of The Paige Prostate Suite, remains the first and only FDA approved AI algorithm for detecting prostate cancer in the U.S. It is also CE-IVD and UKCA compliant.