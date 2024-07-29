Textron Aviation and Gama Aviation (UK) Limited Ink an Aircraft Deal for Three Beechcraft King Air 360C to Provide Life-Saving Air Ambulance Service in Scotland

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced an agreement with Gama Aviation (UK) Limited for the purchase of three cargo door-equipped Beechcraft King Air 360C aircraft expected to be delivered in 2025. The deal, inked at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), modernizes Gama Aviation’s fleet and supports the mission of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

“By providing a wide range of essential healthcare services to regional, rural and remote communities, the mission scope of the Scottish Air Ambulance requires 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week operational availability,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales, Textron Aviation. “Continuing to be the supplier of choice for emergency services in Scotland is a testament to the King Air’s performance when each second matters.”

The SAS equips mainland Scotland and its islands with a national air ambulance service. The only wholly publicly-funded air ambulance service in the United Kingdom, the SAS delivers an invaluable resource to the public of Scotland.

Gama Aviation has been a provider of air ambulance services to the SAS for more than 30 years with the King Air as the mainstay of the company’s fixed wing fleet. Together, the SAS provides the clinical staffing, while the aircraft, flight crew (pilots) and engineering support are provided by Gama Aviation on a managed service basis.

“Our team worked closely with the experts at Textron Aviation to spec the Beechcraft King Air 360Cs for our recently awarded contract in Scotland,” said Marwan Khalek, Group CEO, Gama Aviation. “Strategically the KA360C hits the mark, providing good, direct operating costs and flight performance with a highly scalable mission platform we will modify at Gama Aviation. The completed aircraft, on entry into service, will represent a substantial step-up in the provision of pre- and intra-hospital care for the people of Scotland.”

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport; aerial survey; flight inspection; training and a number of other special operations.

