TransAct Technologies Selected by Jet Food Stores for BOHA!® Terminal 2 Deployment

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that the BOHA! Terminal 2 has been selected by Jet Food Stores, a privately-owned chain of retail convenience stores in Georgia, for all 42 of its locations that offer fresh food. TransAct expects to complete the full deployment of 47 BOHA! Terminals by September, which will be utilized for date code and Grab n’ Go labeling with an expected ARPU of approximately $1,500.

“ Our BOHA! suite of products is the perfect product for any business that serves fresh food to go and is serious about reducing labor and waste across their operations,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. “ Our newest deployment with Jet Food Stores across their entire fresh food line of stores highlights the speed and flexibility of BOHA! Terminal 2, allowing employees to save time and stay in compliance with FDA labeling requirements.”

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate®, EPICENTRAL®, Epic and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.9 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

