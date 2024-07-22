Sense and TempWorks Announce Expanded Integration Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sense, the forefront leader in revolutionizing talent engagement through AI technology, today announced a groundbreaking integration with TempWorks, an industry-leading staffing software provider. This expanded integration provides TempWorks customers with access to the full functionality of the Sense platform, helping staffing organizations streamline the recruiting process and deliver a superior candidate experience.

“We are thrilled to build on our partnership with TempWorks and provide our mutual customers with the most advanced AI-powered talent engagement solutions on the market,” said Sense Co-Founder Pankaj Jindal. “Staffing professionals now have access to the strongest TempWorks integration, helping them automate critical tasks, quickly identify top talent, and build stronger relationships with candidates — ultimately leading to a faster, more cost-effective recruiting process. A combination of Sense and TempWorks is truly a game-changer for firms that value speed, efficiency, and personalization in their recruiting operations.”

Through the expanded Sense-TempWorks integration, staffing firms gain access to a suite of industry-leading AI and automation features, including:

AI Chatbot: Instantly answer candidates’ questions, share relevant jobs, collect application details, conduct pre-screening, and schedule interviews.

AI Matching: Leverage AI to analyze candidate skills, experience, and preferences, then automatically match them with the most relevant open positions.

Talent Referrals: Empower current and past contractors to refer candidates, while tracking and managing submissions from a centralized platform.

Voice AI: Automate time-consuming pre-screening phone calls with candidates, while capturing and summarizing key information for recruiters.

Automated Journeys: Automatically send personalized messages to candidates throughout their journey, maintaining engagement and preventing drop-off.

Automatically send personalized messages to candidates throughout their journey, maintaining engagement and preventing drop-off. Database Reactivation: Uncover past candidates who are qualified for new roles and reengage them with automated messaging.

The benefits of the Sense and TempWorks integration

Taking advantage of the Sense and TempWorks integration offers immense benefits to staffing firms, including:

Reduced time-to-fill : Automate the recruiting process and fill critical roles with speed and efficiency.

Automate the recruiting process and fill critical roles with speed and efficiency. Improved candidate experience : Instantly communicate with candidates and provide a streamlined and engaging recruiting journey.

Instantly communicate with candidates and provide a streamlined and engaging recruiting journey. Enhanced candidate engagement: Increase response rates, build relationships, and make more placements.

Increase response rates, build relationships, and make more placements. Enhanced client engagement : Connect clients with high-quality candidates who align with their specific needs.

Connect clients with high-quality candidates who align with their specific needs. Increased recruiter efficiency: Automate recurring tasks and free recruiters to focus on more impactful work.

“Since 2020, this strategic partnership — with more than 100 mutual customers — has, and continues to be, incredibly fruitful to TempWorks' and Sense's customers alike. Our collective success continues to be due to improvement and innovation in applicant engagement and placement by leveraging automation and data,” said TempWorks CRO Kevin Standa. “The end result is that our mutual clients can expect the hiring process to become exponentially more efficient. And, ultimately, through these collective efforts, our staffing customers are seeing markedly better results. That's the power of the Sense and TempWorks relationship. Partners that understand and collaborate with staffing firms to prioritize customer success, resulting in a winning combination and differentiator.”

About Sense

Sense, the leader in AI-powered Talent Engagement, redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Career Sites, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.

About TempWorks

Based in Bloomington, Minnesota, independently owned TempWorks Software has been a leading provider of staffing software solutions for more than 25 years. With an emphasis on exemplary client service, TempWorks consistently delivers innovative and cutting-edge technology to hundreds of temporary staffing agencies across the nation.