ACI Worldwide Extends Strategic Partnership with Worldpay

OMAHA, Neb. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments solutions, and Worldpay, a leading global provider of payment processing solutions, today announced an extension of their longstanding partnership. The agreement will see ACI continue to provide critical infrastructure to Worldpay to support merchants worldwide. Through ACI’s innovative, market-leading payments software solutions, Worldpay will continue to offer market-leading stability and payments acceptance for its global merchants.

Worldpay delivers payments technology and solutions that enable merchants to accept and process in-store, online and mobile electronic payments. The company processes more than $2 trillion of transaction volume per year for more than one million merchant locations, including blue-chip customers, across industries such as retail, technology, media, travel, online gaming and financial services. Worldpay will leverage ACI’s capabilities to support payments acceptance within its core rest-of-world platform.

The solution gives Worldpay access to innovative technology, with the availability to take up new features and functionality, enhancing payments acceptance across different payment types while managing interchange fee risks and reducing operational costs. Worldpay will have the potential to benefit from accelerated speed to new markets, enabling the establishment of regional hubs to support greater payments acceptance through advanced technology and with the support of regional know-how from ACI.

“We are excited and proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Worldpay,” said Alessandro Silva, chief revenue officer, ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s cutting-edge technology will support Worldpay’s focus on expanding its global reach and underscoring its position as a dominant player in the global payments industry.”

“The ACI and Worldpay partnership has delivered significant value in the market, with transaction volumes growing by more than 40% over the last five years,” added Nick Craig, head of Europe, ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s innovative, market-leading payments software solutions provide Worldpay and payment companies globally with the flexibility to design and configure new products, modify existing ones and manage payments effectively and securely.”

“Worldpay and ACI have enjoyed a long and successful partnership,” commented Joe Tautges, chief operating officer of Worldpay. “As the new Worldpay forges ahead, we are very pleased to extend this key relationship to support payments acceptance for our global merchants."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 40 billion transactions across 146 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and/or Facebook.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2024

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.