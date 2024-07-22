PensionPro and Payroll Integrations Simplify 401(k) Compliance Testing for Third-Party Administrators

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PensionPro, a provider of workflow automation software for third-party administrators (TPA), announced today it is partnering with Payroll Integrations, the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. The companies will work together to automate the collection of payroll and employee census data for third-party administrators (TPAs) through Payroll Integrations’ TPA Connect Platform. TPAs can now integrate the TPA Connect Platform into their existing PensionPro workflows and connect with benefit sponsors to seamlessly access data for year-end testing.

TPAs typically rely on manual processes that require them to go back and forth with employers, payroll providers and 401(k) providers to gather data necessary for year-end testing. In addition, TPAs must conduct a labor-intensive line-by-line review to ensure data matches and is correct.

PensionPro and Payroll Integrations now automate this process by bringing Payroll Integrations’ TPA Connect Platform directly into the workflows of TPAs that collectively support more than 230,000 plans with PensionPro. With pre-built integrations into the largest and most widely used payroll companies and benefits providers in the U.S., TPAs can seamlessly connect with the providers they work with to access payroll and employee census data. This eliminates manual administrative hassles for TPAs and ensures data accuracy.

“TPAs are required to ensure the data they collect on retirement plan participants is accurate, and much of the industry is collecting this information manually, which not only takes time but introduces the possibility of data-entry errors,” said Darren Conner, PensionPro’s Chief Operating Officer. “Together with Payroll Integrations, we're making accurate census collection effortless, eliminating a pain point often felt by plan sponsors and retirement plan administrators.”

Doug Sabella, CEO of Payroll Integrations, added, “There’s no reason that TPAs should still manually be going from employers to providers to gather data, only to spend hours sifting through the data to ensure its accuracy–there are other, higher-level tasks that they can be focused on instead. We’re looking forward to working with PensionPro to expand our TPA Connect Platform to help even more TPAs streamline their year-end testing.”

About PensionPro

PensionPro was formed in 2010 as a solution for TPAs in the increasingly complex world of pension management and business management technology. PensionPro develops TPA specific software to track and manage Clients, Plans, Contacts and Projects. The software suite focuses on providing tools for managing projects and analyzing profitability by reviewing employee time and client fees. Plan sponsor website integration further enhances a TPA firm’s ability to easily and securely gather information and deliver documents to their clients and referral sources. PensionPro’s cloud service model also removes the burden of handling an enterprise level IT infrastructure required to run the applications.

About Payroll Integrations

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 4,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, Quickbooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401k benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica, Principal, VOYA and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.