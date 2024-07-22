i2c Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Beyon Money Business to Launch Corporate Card Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Beyon Money Business, a new vertical offering digital financial solutions for SMEs and Corporates, to launch an advanced corporate expense card program tailored to the small to mid-size enterprise sectors. The program will be available in Bahrain initially and throughout the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the future.

Leveraging i2c’s modular building block SaaS technology, the Beyon Money Business program underscores its commitment to flexible financial products and to modernizing how corporates manage their expenses through enhanced functionality and security features, such as 3D security for e-commerce transactions.

The launch of Beyon Money Business directly responds to the growing need for specialized corporate financial tools. With i2c's flexible banking and payments platform enabling the development of a state-of-the-art expense management solution, Beyon Money Business empowers its clients to take control of their financial operations with ease, security and efficiency.

"The launch of the Beyon Money Business corporate card program is part of our overall effort to provide an infrastructure that supports and accelerates the company’s growth and operational efficiency," said Serena Smith, chief client officer of i2c. "This launch is a prime example of how our expansive network and certifications with major card brands ensure broad and seamless regional accessibility."

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable banking and payment solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary building block technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs—quickly and more cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

About Beyon Money

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a financial super app based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you have access to a suite of financial services and offerings, from prepaid cards with worldwide acceptance and unparalleled benefits, to global remittance services at the most competitive rates and secure modes of delivery. With its Flexi Invest offering Beyon Money customers earn profits on their cash balances with no limit restrictions.

Beyon Money is a one-stop destination for managing all your money seamlessly, securely and transparently. www.beyonmoney.com.