NextGen Healthcare Tapped by Advanced Heart Group to Enhance Patient Experience, Boost Operational Efficiency

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare has been selected by Illinois-based Advanced Heart Group (AHG) to streamline practice operations with NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management). The NextGen® PXP Portal will support an elevated patient experience while NextGen® Ambient Assist reduces the documentation burden on providers. This partnership reflects NextGen Healthcare’s deepening commitment to supporting cardiology practices nationwide. Research shows that nearly 50 percent of adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease today—a rate expected to grow to 61 percent by 2050.

As the leading group of cardiology practices serving Chicago’s southern suburbs, AHG has provided comprehensive care for a wide range of heart health issues for more than 23 years. The NextGen PXP Portal will offer AHG’s patients better understanding and ownership of their care with a secure platform for accessing lab results, reviewing visit summaries, and requesting medication refills from home. The portal allows providers to send patients personalized educational materials after each visit and enables convenient two-way communication. Providers and patients alike will benefit from NextGen Ambient Assist, an AI-driven ambient listening technology that saves providers up to 2 hours of documentation time per day—freeing them to focus on the patient in the exam room.

These technology investments follow AHG’s 2023 partnership with Heart & Vascular Partners (HVP), an Illinois-based management services organization dedicated to supporting independent cardiology and vascular practices across the U.S. HVP helps healthcare organizations scale operations while maintaining a foundational commitment to clinical autonomy.

“Advanced Heart Group’s partnership with Heart & Vascular Partners is one recent example of the organization’s future-focused approach to care delivery,” said David Sides, CEO, NextGen Healthcare. “Cardiology care is a critical area within healthcare, and we are firmly committed to supporting this segment with advanced technology. AHG demonstrates the importance of being nimble and welcoming change while staying rooted to organizational mission and values.”

“For almost three decades, our commitment to our patients has meant that we are constantly pursuing excellence in our care for cardiovascular disease,” said Ripple Doshi, MD, FACC, president and interventional cardiologist, Advanced Heart Group. “NextGen Healthcare’s innovative solutions such as NextGen Ambient Assist align with our goal of bringing the very best care and technology to our communities. The professional service and knowledgeable support we’ve experienced throughout the implementation process have been impressive and have established a strong foundation for our future success.”

To read more about NextGen Healthcare’s tailored innovations for cardiology practices, visit our website.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.