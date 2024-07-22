TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

PARIS--()--Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders’ general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 15 to July 19, 2024:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

15/07/2024

220,151

63.314319

13,938,710.64

XPAR

15/07/2024

125,000

63.284137

7,910,517.13

CEUX

15/07/2024

18,000

63.286099

1,139,149.78

TQEX

15/07/2024

18,000

63.281677

1,139,070.19

AQEU

16/07/2024

235,481

62.644948

14,751,695.00

XPAR

16/07/2024

106,000

62.589726

6,634,510.96

CEUX

16/07/2024

22,000

62.553019

1,376,166.42

TQEX

16/07/2024

22,000

62.549787

1,376,095.31

AQEU

17/07/2024

263,984

62.707260

16,553,713.32

XPAR

17/07/2024

100,000

62.631116

6,263,111.60

CEUX

17/07/2024

10,000

62.545364

625,453.64

TQEX

17/07/2024

10,000

62.558041

625,580.41

AQEU

18/07/2024

255,917

63.717050

16,306,276.28

XPAR

18/07/2024

100,000

63.692337

6,369,233.70

CEUX

18/07/2024

11,000

63.686634

700,552.97

TQEX

18/07/2024

11,000

63.692575

700,618.33

AQEU

19/07/2024

264,138

62.909959

16,616,910.75

XPAR

19/07/2024

100,000

62.900250

6,290,025.00

CEUX

19/07/2024

9,992

62.947778

628,974.20

TQEX

19/07/2024

9,996

62.944293

629,191.15

AQEU

Total

1,912,659

63.040802

120,575,556.78

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

