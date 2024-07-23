Nidec Announces its Execution of Comprehensive MOU with Tata Elxsi Ltd.

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (“Nidec” or the “Company”) today announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) on July 22, 2024 with India’s Tata Elxsi Ltd. (“Tata Elxsi”), a design and technology service provider.

Tata Elxsi is a Tata Group company that engages in design, technology development, system integration and software development. Tata Elxsi’s technologies are adopted in autonomous driving and other types of advanced driver assistance systems, electrification, connected car solutions, and other automobile engineering-related services. It also provides services for broadcasting, telecommunications, healthcare, transportation and other industries.

The execution of the aforementioned MOU aims to enable Nidec to utilize Tata Elxsi’s knowhow and resources to accelerate Nidec’s group-wide enhancement of its software development capability. Furthermore, the MOU intends for the Company to develop software programs for India and other markets, and examine how to localize Nidec products, while providing support for establishing and operating a global business base for the Nidec Group’s software development in the future.

Nidec stays committed to providing solutions by utilizing its comprehensive drive technology for its diverse product lineup ranging from small precision motors to ultra-large motors.

Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Tata Elxsi is among the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Headquartered in Bangalore and part of the Tata group, Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDV), which is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and offices as well as a global pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists.

Tata Elxsi’s official website : www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

Nidec Corporation

Nidec is the world’s leading comprehensive motor manufacturer handling everything that spins and moves.” With approximately 340 group companies engaging in business in 46 countries around the world, Nidec utilizes their respective technological capabilities to design, develop, produce, and sell a diverse lineup of products ranging from small precision motors to ultra-large motors. Nidec’s motors are adopted in various fields of business, including IT device, automobile, bike, and commercial and industrial areas. Nidec stays committed to using its technologies to provide, at an overwhelming speed, lighter, more compact and efficient products and solutions that are critical to the world.

Nidec Corporation’s official website: https://www.nidec.com/en/