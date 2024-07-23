GreenSpark & UptimePM Announce Partnership & Investment to Integrate Platforms and Scale UptimePM Product Suite

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenSpark Software, a modern operating system for the metal recycling industry, announced it has closed on its investment into UptimePM, a market-leading asset maintenance software solution. UptimePM builds tools to simplify how businesses manage heavy equipment maintenance, serving customers across numerous verticals within heavy industry. GreenSpark’s partnership with UptimePM brings two market leaders together to provide the most comprehensive enterprise solution for the metal recycling industry - the proceeds from the investment will be used to expand UptimePM’s product suite and employee base.

“Companies lose millions of dollars each year due to poorly managed assets and equipment – as someone who’s spent my career in heavy industry operations, UptimePM exists because downtime is not an option,” said Justin Trentadue, CEO & Founder of UptimePM. “Our partnership with GreenSpark will enable us to keep pushing the boundaries of how UptimePM can reduce maintenance costs and better serve customers across all heavy industries with innovative tools.”

“As we think about how our product can evolve to best serve the metal recycling industry with cutting edge solutions, partnering with UptimePM is a no-brainer,” said Gordon Driscoll, co-founder and CEO of GreenSpark. “UptimePM is a perfect addition to our broader recycling operating suite as our customers’ need for an integrated maintenance solution becomes more important. We also can’t wait to help the UptimePM team scale into all industries who need to avoid heavy equipment downtime.”

About GreenSpark

GreenSpark provides end-to-end, web-based software solutions to help metal recyclers create stronger relationships with their customers, grow revenue more quickly, and increase profit margins. GreenSpark has raised ~$19 million in venture financing from Tiger Global, Zero Infinity Partners, Third Prime, Bienville Capital, and more. For more information, visit www.greensparksoftware.com.

About UptimePM

UptimePM exists to simplify how your business manages heavy equipment maintenance. UptimePM’s maintenance suite includes streamlined asset management workflows across work orders, inspections, and parts inventory that can be used by anyone who interacts with equipment. UptimePM is led by CEO & Founder Justin Trentadue, a decades-long recycling industry veteran. For more information, visit www.uptimepm.com.