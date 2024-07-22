Speech Processing Solutions Integrates With iManage to Enhance Documentation Workflow for Legal Professionals

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in AI-powered professional dictation solutions sold under the Philips brand, is excited to announce a partnership with iManage, a market-leading document and email management solution for legal professionals. This integration enhances their work processes and elevates the overall customer experience for users of both platforms.

“We are delighted to partner with iManage, as we share a common vision of boosting user efficiency, increasing profitability, and simplifying daily work routines. This partnership significantly reduces administrative tasks, empowering professionals to focus on core responsibilities like client service and billing,” said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

Seamless integration enhances workflow

The integration between Philips SpeechLive and iManage is supported by a robust and easy-to-implement API connection. This enables iManage users to seamlessly sync their audio files, transcriptions, and attachments directly from their Philips SpeechLive account into the document management system. The connection requires only a one-time activation by an administrator within both Philips SpeechLive and iManage. Once activated, an iManage button appears, enabling users to sync files from any dictation state, whether finished or in progress, providing seamless workflow integration.

Users can manually select folders in iManage to ensure files are accurately placed in the correct case folders. This ensures all relevant documents related to each client are easy to find in one centralized location.

Harnessing synergies

"This integration empowers legal professionals to access, share, and utilize client documents and business assets more efficiently. Connecting our two solutions allows users to optimize the benefits of both platforms," said Dean Leung, EVP of Digital Enablement and Communities at iManage.

To learn more about Philips SpeechLive APIs and integration solutions, visit: https://www.speechlive.com/api

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS):

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional AI-powered dictation solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, sold under the Philips brand. SPS's mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

