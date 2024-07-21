PPG extends partnerships with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR, Team Penske

PPG has extended its partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), INDYCAR®, and Team Penske. The agreement includes entitlement rights for the Brickyard 400 NASCAR® CUP series race, which takes place at the IMS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has extended its partnerships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), INDYCAR® and Team Penske through 2029. The agreement also makes PPG the entitlement sponsor of the Brickyard 400 NASCAR® CUP series race, which takes place at the IMS.

“We are excited to build upon our extensive history with Team Penske, INDYCAR, and IMS,” said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “To be able to expand and strengthen these relationships speaks to the commitment and success we’ve had together. I look forward to the seeing the PPG name on Team Penske cars and at the Brickyard 400 for years to come.”

PPG is the official paint and finishing supplier of the IMS and INDYCAR. PPG products protect the track walls, grandstands, fueling stations, and building signage at the IMS. The bright blue-and-white PPG livery is also a colorful presence in the Team Penske lineup.

“For more than four decades, PPG has been one of the most trusted, innovative and dedicated partners in motorsports,” said Roger Penske. “We look forward to building on our long-term relationship with PPG at Team Penske for many years to come. We are also excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to feature PPG and their commitment to enhancing our communities across INDYCAR and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 630 major race wins, over 690 pole positions and 44 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition. Entering its 58th season in 2024, Team Penske has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2024, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

