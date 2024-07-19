California Marketplace Renews Knightscope Contract for 6th Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces another client that has renewed its contract for the 6th consecutive year. A California operator of flea markets and swap meets for fun, fashion, food, one-of-a-kind finds, and more just renewed its contract to have their K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) and 2 K1 Hemispheres continue protecting one of its many properties in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The client originally deployed with only one K5 in 2019 to improve safety due to consistent vehicle break-ins and was one of the first to collaborate with its local police department to share information in an effort to positively impact the community. They later added the 2 K1 Hemispheres to expand the scope of capabilities of their overall security program. Quarterly business reviews revealed that the presence of Knightscope technologies has eliminated night-time vehicle break-ins, and that reported thefts have dropped significantly. As a result, the client is extremely satisfied with Knightscope service because the area is safer for both vendors and visitors to enjoy the market.

Knightscope’s mission is to make the United States the safest country in the world. Clients that continue to renew their contracts strengthen the Company’s long-term value proposition, putting it one step closer to protecting the places people live, work, study and visit.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

